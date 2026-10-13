Ton-up Atal helps Afghanistan salvage draw against Bangladesh in one-off Test

Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal celebrates reaching his half-century during the fifth day of their one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 13, 2026. — Afghanistan Cricket Board

ABU DHABI: Left-handed opener Sediqullah Atal's maiden century propelled Afghanistan to a come-from-behind draw against Bangladesh in the one-off Test here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The pulsating final day of the solitary fixture got underway with Afghanistan resuming their daunting 479-run pursuit from 132/3 through Atal and Hashmatullah Shahidi, and were rocked by an early setback as the latter was retired not out after managing to add just one to his overnight score.

As a result, wicketkeeper batter Ikram Alikhil joined Atal in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to raise an important 66-run partnership for the fourth wicket, during which the opener brought up his half-century.

Ebadot Hossain eventually broke the budding partnership in the dying minutes of the opening session by getting Alikhil caught behind, who walked back after scoring 33 off 69 deliveries.

Atal then shared a one-sided 40-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Ismat Alam, who could contribute four before falling victim to Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 98th over.

Alam's dismissal paved the way for Shahidi to return and resume his innings, but the former captain could only add three more to his tally before being sent back by Miraz, resulting in Afghanistan slipping down to 264/6.

Atal was then involved in a brief 17-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Yamin Ahmadzai until eventually falling victim to Taijul Islam in the 119th over.

The left-handed opener walked back after top-scoring for Afghanistan in the second innings with 111 off 332 deliveries, laced with nine fours and three sixes, but his dismissal had brought Bangladesh within touching distance of victory.

No.9 batter Qais Ahmad, however, deprived Bangladesh of the victory as he played a defiant knock of 49 not out and ultimately salvaged a draw for Afghanistan. He also shared an important 45-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Ahmadzai, who made 19 off 85 deliveries.

Hossain and Miraz took three wickets each for Bangladesh in the second innings, while Hasan Mahmud and Islam could claim one apiece.

For his brisk century in the second innings, a fifty in the first innings and eight catches behind the stumps, Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das was adjudged the Player of the Match.