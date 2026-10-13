Josh Hazlewood takes six as Australia crush South Africa in Test series opener

Australia's Josh Hazlewood (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the fifth day of their first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban on October 13, 2026. — AFP

DURBAN: Right-arm pacer Josh Hazlewood's six-wicket haul in the second innings helped Australia successfully defend a monumental 421-run target and beat South Africa by 214 runs on the final day of their first Test here at Kingsmead on Tuesday.

The decisive final day of the series opener got underway with the home side resuming their pursuit from 102/4 through opener Aiden Markram and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who were largely untroubled as they batted through the first 110 minutes of the day.

But a double bowling change from Australia captain Pat Cummins brought a much-needed breakthrough for the touring side in the 67th over of the innings when Hazlewood got Mulder (29) caught behind.

South Africa suffered another setback in the next over as Matt Renshaw sent back their wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne (one) cheaply, bringing the total down to 156/6.

Mainstay Markram was then joined by bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen, and the duo batted cautiously for more than 17 overs to raise a fighting 45-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

But after taking the second new ball, Australia delivered a decisive blow to South Africa's hopes of salvaging a draw as their bowling unit took the remaining four wickets, including that of Markram, for five runs in the space of 16 deliveries to round up a comprehensive victory.

Markram remained the top-scorer for South Africa in the second innings with a gutsy 75 off 237 deliveries, laced with 10 boundaries, while Jansen contributed with a 54-ball 35.

Hazlewood spearheaded Australia's bowling charge in the second innings as he picked up six wickets for just 49 runs in his 16.5 overs, followed by Renshaw with two, while Mitchell Starc chipped in with the prized scalp of Markram.

For his monumental 190-run knock in the first innings, followed by a brisk 82 and two wickets in the second, Renshaw was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Meanwhile, the outcome of the recently concluded fixture also ended Temba Bavuma's unbeaten streak as South Africa captain, as he suffered his first defeat in his 13th match in the leadership role.