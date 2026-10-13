President's Trophy Grade-I: Israr Hussain's five-for helps PTV fight back against KRL

Pakistan Television (PTV) pacer Israr Hussain pictured after claiming a five-wicket on day two of the sixth round match of the President's Trophy Grade-I match against Khan Research Laboratories here at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 13, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pacer Israr Hussain claimed a five-wicket haul to help Pakistan Television (PTV) fight back against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) on the second day of their sixth-round President’s Trophy Grade-I match at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Resuming their first innings at 59-2 after 18 overs, KRL were bowled out for 129 in 48.2 overs, conceding a 91-run first-innings lead as PTV’s bowlers produced an impressive performance.

No KRL batter managed to score a half-century, with opener Shahzeb Khan top-scoring with 31 off 91 balls, including five boundaries.

Iftikhar Ahmed contributed 25 off 39 deliveries, striking four boundaries, while Saqib Khan scored 13 off 23 balls. Raja Hamza Waheed and Imran Rafiq added 11 runs apiece.

Israr spearheaded PTV’s bowling attack with figures of 5/56 in 12.2 overs. Kashif Ali claimed three wickets, while Khalil Ahmed picked up two.

In their second innings, PTV reached 44-2 in 13.5 overs at stumps, extending their overall lead to 135 runs.

Abbas Ali was unbeaten on 10 off 45 deliveries, including one boundary, while Mohammad Ammar was not out on seven. The pair will resume PTV’s innings on the third day.

Opener Yasir Khan was dismissed by Ahmed Bashir for 12 off 14 balls, including two boundaries, while Mohammad Taha fell to Arshad Iqbal after scoring eight off eight deliveries, also hitting two boundaries.

Earlier in the match, PTV were bowled out for 220 in 49.4 overs after half-centuries from Mohammad Sharoon Siraj and Mohammad Taimur Khan, as KRL’s bowlers, led by Ahmad Bashir, kept the batting side under pressure.

Sharoon top-scored with 64 off 106 deliveries, including nine boundaries, while Taimur scored 62 off 76 balls, striking six fours and three sixes.

After slipping to 68-4, PTV recovered to 183-5 through a century partnership between Sharoon and Muhammad Taha.

Taha scored 25 off 37 deliveries, hitting five boundaries, while Muhammad Shahzad contributed 18 off 19 balls, including two fours and a six. Opener Yasir managed 12 off 13 deliveries, striking two boundaries, while Israr added 10 off 20 balls, also hitting two boundaries.

Ahmad Bashir led KRL’s bowling effort with figures of 4/59 in 16 overs, while Arshad Iqbal claimed three wickets. Muhammad Danial Ali Khan took two wickets, and Saqib Khan chipped in with one.

Meanwhile, at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions were bowled out for 376 in 76.3 overs against State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), with Abuzar Tariq leading the batting effort, supported by Aitizaz Habib Khan, Khalid Usman and openers Muhammad Farooq and Husnain Nadeem.

Tariq top-scored with 77 off 125 deliveries, striking 11 fours and a six. Openers Muhammad Farooq and Husnain Nadeem provided a solid foundation, scoring 39 off 48 balls, including six fours and a six, and 36 off 85 deliveries, featuring seven boundaries, respectively.

Aitizaz Habib Khan provided late impetus with a quickfire 40 off 23 balls, including three fours and four sixes, while Khalid Usman contributed 41 off 33 deliveries, striking four boundaries and two sixes.

Mohammad Ismaeel added 26 off 28 balls, including four fours and a six, while Mohammad Tahir remained unbeaten on 32 off 34 deliveries, hitting two fours and a six. Salman Aslam was the final batter to be dismissed, scoring 12 off 13 balls, including a six.

For State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), pacers Muhammad Abbas and Shahid Aziz claimed three wickets each, while Naqeebullah and Sirajuddin picked up two wickets apiece.

In reply, SBP reached 138-4 in 40 overs at stumps on the second day, trailing by 238 runs. Rameez Aziz was unbeaten on five off 11 deliveries, while Mubasir Khan had scored two.

Openers Sardar Hassan Raza Khan and Abdullah Fazal laid a solid foundation with a century partnership, both registering half-centuries. Fazal top-scored with 58 off 91 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes, while Hassan Raza scored 51 off 118 deliveries, including seven fours and a six.

However, SBP lost two quick wickets after the opening stand, with Faham-ul-Haq dismissed for a 10-ball duck and Haroon Arshad managing just one run.