Sri Lanka win toss, elect to field first against Pakistan in third T20I

Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan (centre) flips the coin as Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (right) makes the call at the toss for their third T20I at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 13, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the third and last T20I here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing XIs



The home side made four changes to their lineup as they brought in Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Razaullah and Sufiyan Muqeem in place of Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Naseem and Abrar Ahmed.



Sri Lanka, on the other hand, made just one tweak to their combination as the visitors replaced Maheesh Theekshana with Vijaykanth Viyaskanth for the low-stakes fixture.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan (c), Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran, Razaullah, Salman Mirza and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Sineth Jayawardena, Kusal Mendis (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachige, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, Eshan Malinga, Binura Fernando and Nuwan Thushara.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have come face-to-face 32 times in T20Is, and the Green Shirts hold the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 19 triumphs, while the Island nation have 13 victories.

Matches: 32

Pakistan: 19

Sri Lanka: 13

Form Guide

Pakistan and Sri Lanka enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as the Green Shirts have three triumphs in their last five T20Is, while the touring side have just one.

The home side have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Sri Lanka as they won the opening two fixtures convincingly by four wickets and 82 runs, respectively, at the same venue.

Pakistan: W, W, L, W, A (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: L, L, W, L, A