Kristaps Porzingis set to return to Golden State Warriors facility

Golden State Warriors forward Kristaps Porzingis smiles during a break in the action against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at the Chase Center on Apr 5, 2026. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Kristaps Porzingis is expected to return to the Golden State Warriors’ practice facility on Tuesday afternoon after missing the first two weeks of pre-season due to a private ‘health issue’, head coach Steve Kerr has said on Monday.

The veteran centre is expected to meet Rick Celebrini, the Warriors’ lead medical decision-maker, at the team’s San Francisco facility while the squad travels to Las Vegas for a pre-season game.

However, it remains unclear when Porzingis will be fit to return to the court, with the Warriors yet to provide a timeline for his comeback.

Porzingis has maintained regular contact with Celebrini and the team’s front office during his indefinite absence.

Meanwhile, the management has instructed Kerr and his players to focus on the upcoming season amid uncertainty surrounding the centre’s availability.

The 30-year-old has struggled with health problems since contracting an upper respiratory virus during his time with the Boston Celtics two seasons ago.

He has previously spoken vaguely about the lasting effects of the illness on his health and ability to play consistently in the NBA.

Porzingis featured in just 34 games last season, splitting his time between the Atlanta Hawks and the Warriors.

Golden State acquired him in February in a trade involving Jonathan Kuminga before re-signing him to a two-year, $40 million contract this summer.

The deal was structured to limit the Warriors’ long-term financial risk, with only $3 million of his $20 million salary for next season guaranteed.

In Porzingis’ absence, Kerr is considering a smaller starting line-up featuring Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green.