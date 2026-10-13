Portugal FA praises Cristiano Ronaldo despite suspension

An undated picture of Cristiano Ronaldo. — Reuters

Portugal’s football federation praised Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward scored for Al Nassr in the Asian Champions League Elite on Monday, despite suspending him just two days earlier.

The Portugal Football Federation (FPF) shared a photograph of the 41-year-old wearing the national team jersey on social media, alongside the message: “Ronaldo scores again for Al Nassr.”

Ronaldo started in Al Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fergana, scoring the 981st goal of his professional career to help his side secure the win.

Following the match, the veteran forward expressed his satisfaction with the result in an Instagram post, writing: “Important win tonight. We keep building.”

The match was Ronaldo’s second appearance for Al Nassr since his controversial departure from Portugal’s national team camp during the recent international window.

The forward reportedly left the camp following a dispute with new coach Jorge Jesus over his limited playing time in the Nations League.

Ronaldo later apologised to his teammates and said he would accept any punishment imposed by the FPF. However, he also made it clear that he remained committed to representing Portugal.

The Portuguese captain’s suspension has drawn attention, particularly after the federation publicly acknowledged his latest achievement for his Saudi Arabian club.

The FPF has yet to announce a final punishment, while details of the disciplinary proceedings will remain confidential until the investigation is complete.

Despite the ongoing situation, Ronaldo continues to feature for Al Nassr as he pursues further milestones in his remarkable career.