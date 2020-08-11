Pak vs Eng: Stuart Broad fined by dad Chris for outburst against Yasir Shah

urdu PSL 2020

Stuart Broad fined by dad Chris for outburst against Yasir Shah

England fast bowler Stuart Broad's outburst against Pakistan's Yasir Shah in the first Test has landed him a fine by none other than his dad Chris, who happened to be the match referee for the game.

Broad was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for a level-one breach and also given one demerit point for using inappropriate language when dismissing Yasir Shah in Pakistan's second innings at Old Trafford on Saturday, hours before England completed a three-wicket win.

Broad admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad, the former England batsman who is now a member of the ICC's elite panel of match referees.

He would not normally be officiating in a match involving his son.

But in a bid to cope with travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus, Chris Broad, together with a team of English umpires, is officiating in the current three-match series, having presided over England's 2-1 win against the West Indies last month.

The second Test between England and Pakistan at Southampton starts on Thursday.

