England announce white-ball squads for Australia series

England pacer Gus Atkinson (right) celebrates after taking a wicket during the third ODI against Sri Lanka at The Oval in Kennington on September 27, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: England have announced their squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, with a number of new faces included in the T20I side as the team prioritise preparations for next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker and Josh Tongue have been rested from the five-match T20I series to manage their workloads ahead of England's Test tour of South Africa in December.

However, England have named a near full-strength squad for the three-match ODI series, with Archer and Jacob Bethell returning to the group following rest and a knee injury respectively.

With the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, approaching, England are placing greater emphasis on 50-over cricket alongside their Test commitments.

Somerset's 18-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Thomas Rew and Hampshire seamer Eddie Jack have earned their maiden England call-ups for the T20I series. James Coles and Henry Crocombe could also make their international debuts, while Luke Wood has been recalled.

Harry Brook will captain both squads, while Phil Salt returns to the T20I set-up after recovering from a quadriceps injury. Sam Curran is also back following a groin injury, while Jos Buttler remains sidelined after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

Aneurin Donald has retained his place in the T20I squad, while Ben Duckett has been omitted. The pace attack has undergone a significant reshuffle, with Jamie Overton the only fast bowler retained from England's previous T20I series against Sri Lanka.

England national selector Marcus North said the return of Bethell and Archer would strengthen the ODI squad as preparations for the World Cup gather momentum.

"The returns of Jacob Bethell and Jofra Archer for the ODI series means that we will be at close to full strength as we ramp up preparations for a World Cup in a year's time," North said.

He added that the four fast bowlers would leave after the ODI series to ensure they were adequately prepared for the South Africa Test tour.

England are scheduled to play a three-day warm-up match against a Cricket South Africa Invitational XI in Durban from December 9 to 11, ahead of the first of three Tests, which begins in Johannesburg on December 17.

Their early arrival in South Africa is expected to help the fast bowlers acclimatise to local conditions and work with new Test bowling coach Eric Simons.

Rehan Ahmed has been left out of both white-ball squads following an underwhelming home summer, while Saqib Mahmood has been ruled out through injury. Mahmood is set to undergo knee surgery following another setback, having earned only 40 international appearances across formats since his debut in 2020.

Brydon Carse has also been omitted from both squads as a Cricket Regulator investigation into his conduct during a night out in Derby continues.

England managing director Rob Key recently said Carse needed to "get his house in order" before the team would decide whether he could return to international cricket.

The squad selections reflect England's intention to balance their commitments across formats, with the Ashes series and the 2027 World Cup among their major priorities over the coming year.

England will first travel to Pakistan for an ODI tri-series involving the hosts and Sri Lanka before heading to Australia. Archer and Bethell are expected to replace Coles and Mason Crane in the ODI squad for the Australian leg.

North expressed confidence in England's T20I side under Brook, while highlighting the opportunity to assess emerging players against strong opposition in Australian conditions.

"Our T20 team has been in excellent form under captain Harry Brook and we are looking forward to the opportunity to test ourselves in Australian conditions against a very good team," he said.

He added that the squad included four uncapped players, including Rew and Jack, who both toured Australia with the England Lions last year.

Rew, who missed the final two months of the English domestic season because of an ankle injury, is regarded as one of the country's promising young talents. He captained England at this year's Under-19 World Cup and has also received an ECB development contract.

Jack, who turned 21 last month, is a regular member of the England Lions set-up and has held a development contract since October last year.

Although his experience in the shortest format remains limited, with seven appearances in the T20 Blast and none in The Hundred, he has impressed England's management.

England's ODI squad

Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.

England's T20I squad

Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Eddie Jack, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Thomas Rew, Phil Salt and Luke Wood.

England's tour of Australia: Schedule