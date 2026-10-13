Hansi Flick targets Barcelona win against Galatasaray in Champions League

FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick reacts against Sevilla in LaLiga on September 19, 2026. — Reuters

ISTANBUL: Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick said he would be satisfied with a narrow ‘1-0’ victory over Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, as the Spanish champions prepare to face one of the most intimidating atmospheres in football world.

Barcelona have made an impressive start to the season, winning all nine of their matches across competitions and scoring 39 goals.

However, their trip to face the Turkish champions marks the beginning of a challenging run of fixtures, with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid also awaiting them.

Flick's side opened their Champions League league-phase campaign with a commanding 5-1 victory over Feyenoord but will be without Brazilian winger Raphinha against Galatasaray at Rams Park, a stadium renowned for its passionate supporters.

Reflecting on Galatasaray’s passionate supporters, Flick praised the club’s electric home atmosphere and warned Barcelona to be prepared for the intense reception at Rams Park.

"First of all, we have to be ready for this atmosphere," Flick said.

"I think this is one of the best atmospheres ever in the world. It's amazing when I hear some situations or the sounds of the stadium, what the fans are doing, it's unbelievable."

The German coach praised Galatasaray's performances against leading sides, highlighting their development and ability to compete against top opposition.

"They support their team. You also can see the results against big teams, they are playing like a big team against them, they've improved a lot," he added.

However, Flick insisted that securing all three points mattered more than producing another high-scoring display.

"The only thing we want is to win, this is our goal, this is what we want," he said.

"I'm also happy if we win just 1-0."