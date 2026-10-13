ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 ticket applications surpass 15 million in 12 days

Supporters wave South African flags during the first ODI match against India at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 17, 2023. — AFP

DUBAI: The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 has attracted more than 15 million ticket applications within 12 days of the ballot opening, underlining the enormous global interest in the tournament.

A total of 15,083,752 ticket applications have been received, with 4,423,417 ballot registrations submitted by fans from 142 countries, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Demand has accelerated significantly since the ballot opened, with applications rising from one million last week to more than 15 million in less than a fortnight.

The 14th edition of the tournament will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, marking the Cricket World Cup's return to Africa for the first time in 24 years. The event will feature a new format, with organisers anticipating the biggest and most ambitious edition in the tournament's history.

“The overwhelming demand for tickets is testament to the stature and appeal of the Cricket World Cup, the allure of Africa as a destination and the anticipation for the event generated by the ICC and its partners' promotional activities leading up to the event launch,” ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta said.

“With a year to go, the ICC has planned an exciting runway of 360-degree activations, multi-platform campaigns and content line-ups, which will elevate the fandom associated with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.”

The ticket ballot will remain open for registrations until 11.59pm Central Africa Time (CAT) on 21 November 2026, exactly one year before the final is scheduled to take place at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Entry into the ballot is free, and applicants are not required to make any payment at the registration stage. Each person may submit one ballot entry per match, with applications permitted for multiple fixtures throughout the tournament.

The ballot is not conducted on a first-come, first-served basis, meaning fans can register at any point during the application window without affecting their chances of success.

Where applications exceed the available ticket allocation for a fixture, successful applicants will be selected through a randomised ballot process. Both successful and unsuccessful applicants will be notified via the email addresses provided during registration. Those selected will receive further information on how to purchase tickets.

For the unversed, the ICC has also announced the complete schedule for the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup, with arch-rivals Pakistan and India set to meet in Johannesburg on 10 October.

The 14-team tournament will begin on 2 October with a three-team Super Series in Windhoek, Namibia, involving the three teams that qualify through the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The three sides will compete in a round-robin format, with matches scheduled for 2, 4 and 6 October at the Namibia Cricket Ground. The top two teams will progress to the main round, which will feature 12 teams divided into two groups.

Defending champions Australia, Pakistan and India have been placed in Group A alongside Afghanistan, co-hosts Zimbabwe and Qualifier A.

Group B comprises Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, co-hosts South Africa and Qualifier B.

The main round will begin on 7 October with a repeat of the previous edition's final, as Australia face India in Cape Town.

Pakistan, the 1992 champions, will open their campaign against Afghanistan on 8 October before taking on India two days later in one of the tournament's most anticipated fixtures.

The Green Shirts will then face Qualifier A on 15 October, followed by matches against co-hosts Zimbabwe on 19 October and defending champions Australia on 22 October.