Iga Swiatek aims to qualify for WTA Finals despite tough season

Poland's Iga Swiatek after winning her round of 32 match against Croatia's Donna Vekic on October 5, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Iga Swiatek is at risk of missing the WTA Finals for the first time since 2020, but the former world number one is determined to end the season strongly and boost her chances of qualifying for the prestigious tournament.

The six-time Grand Slam champion has endured a challenging year, winning just one title at the Canadian Open in August.

She has also failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals at any of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Swiatek, who won the WTA Finals in 2023 and has competed at every edition since 2021, is currently 10th in the qualifying standings for this year's season-ending event, scheduled to take place from November 8th to 15th at Indian Wells.

With only four of the eight qualification spots still available, the 25-year-old faces an uphill task to secure her place among the world's leading players.

Reflecting on her bid to qualify for the WTA Finals, Swiatek said she remained motivated and viewed the challenge positively, with several tournaments still available to secure her place.

"Obviously I'm aware of the situation and it ⁠would be great to get into the Finals, for sure it's our goal," Swiatek said.

"It's the first time I've faced a situation like that, ⁠to get into the finals.

"It's a challenge, but I feel like it's a positive one and I'm really motivated ... There are still ⁠a few tournaments ahead."

Swiatek will begin her Wuhan Open campaign against compatriot Magdalena Frech on Wednesday as she looks to build momentum during the closing stages of the season.