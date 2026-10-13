Lahore-leg tickets for ODI tri-series to go on sale online today

Cricket fans watch the Pakistan Super League 11 Qualifier between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 28 2026 - PSL

LAHORE: Online ticket sales for the Lahore leg of the upcoming ODI tri-series featuring Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka will begin at 3pm on Tuesday, 13 October.

Fans can purchase tickets for four matches, including the final, scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 25 to 31 October.

The Lahore leg will begin with Pakistan taking on England on 25 October, followed by Pakistan's clash against Sri Lanka on 27 October and Sri Lanka's match against England on 29 October. The final will be held on 31 October.

Ticket prices for the Lahore matches range from Rs200 for general enclosures to Rs22,000 for premium box seats for the final.

For the opening match of the Lahore leg, between Pakistan and England, tickets are priced at Rs300 for general enclosures, Rs500 for first-class, Rs600 for premium and Rs800 for VIP enclosures.

VIP Farend tickets are available for Rs1,500, while VIP New Pavilion and VIP Gallery tickets cost Rs2,000 and Rs2,500, respectively. Far End box seats are priced at Rs20,000.

For the two remaining league matches in Lahore, general enclosure tickets will cost Rs200, while first-class, premium and VIP tickets are priced at Rs300, Rs400 and Rs500, respectively. VIP Farend tickets will cost Rs800, VIP New Pavilion Rs1,200, VIP Gallery Rs1,500 and Far End box seats Rs10,000.

For the final, tickets are priced at Rs400 for general enclosures, Rs600 for first-class, Rs800 for premium and Rs1,000 for VIP enclosures.

VIP Farend tickets will cost Rs1,500, while VIP New Pavilion and VIP Gallery tickets are priced at Rs2,000 and Rs2,500, respectively. Far End box seats for the final will be available for Rs22,000.

Tickets can be purchased online through the official ticketing website, pcb.tcs.com.pk, or at designated TCS Express Centres.

Meanwhile, online ticket sales for the Rawalpindi leg have already commenced. The tri-series will begin on 18 October, with Pakistan facing Sri Lanka in the opening match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Rawalpindi leg will feature three matches on 18, 20 and 22 October, with Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka, Pakistan playing England and Sri Lanka facing England, respectively.

Physical tickets for matches in both Rawalpindi and Lahore, including the final, will be available at designated TCS Express Centres from 3pm on Wednesday, 14 October.