Sri Lanka name two uncapped players in squad for Pakistan Tests

Sri Lanka batter Sonal Dinusha celebrates after scoring a century on day four of the second Test against India at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on August 26, 2026. — AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka have handed maiden Test call-ups to fast bowler Eshan Malinga and wicketkeeper Anjala Bandara for their two-Test tour of Pakistan in November, while recalling left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka.

Bandara replaces Niroshan Dickwella, who was recalled for the home Test series against India in August but has been omitted from the latest squad.

Meanwhile, Kusal Mendis will lead Sri Lanka in his first series as Test captain after Dhananjaya de Silva stepped down from the role.

Malinga, who has established himself in Sri Lanka’s limited-overs teams, has earned his maiden Test call-up after claiming 44 wickets in 19 first-class matches at an average of 31.15.

The 22-year-old Bandara, meanwhile, has been rewarded for his impressive first-class record. He averages 65.85 after 31 matches, having scored seven centuries and seven half-centuries, with a highest score of an unbeaten 200.

Openers Lahiru Udara and Kamil Mishara, who featured in the second Test against India in Colombo, have been dropped, along with all-rounder Sahan Arachchige, who was included for that match.

Experienced batter Dinesh Chandimal returns to the squad after being substituted out of the first Test in Galle due to concussion.

Pathum Nissanka has been named subject to fitness clearance and will travel to Pakistan only if declared medically fit.

Sri Lanka’s spin attack will be led by Prabath Jayasuriya and Keshara Nuwantha, with all-rounder Sonal Dinusha also included after an impressive series against India.

The pace attack features Milan Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Madushanka and Malinga, while Vishwa Fernando has been left out.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are currently contesting a three-match T20I series, with the final match scheduled for Tuesday. The home side have already secured a 2-0 lead in the series.

Following the T20I series, Sri Lanka will participate in an ODI tri-series featuring Pakistan and England, scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 18 to 31 October.

Sri Lanka will face England in Rawalpindi on 22 October before the teams move to Lahore for the remaining group-stage fixtures. Pakistan will take on England on 25 October and Sri Lanka on 27 October, with both matches scheduled at Gaddafi Stadium.

Sri Lanka and England will meet in the final group-stage fixture on 29 October. The top two teams will qualify for the final, which will be played at Gaddafi Stadium on 31 October.

After the tri-series, Sri Lanka will play a three-day warm-up match in Islamabad from 4 to 6 November before beginning their two-Test series against Pakistan.

The series will form part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27. The first Test will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 9 to 13 November, while the second will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 17 to 21 November.

Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan Tests

Kusal Mendis (captain), Pathum Nissanka*, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Anjala Bandara, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka and Eshan Malinga.

* Subject to fitness clearance.