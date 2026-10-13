Three England players withdraw from Afghanistan Premier League draft: report

England wicketkeeper-batter Ollie Pope looks on during a net session at The Kia Oval in London, England, on September 4, 2024. — AFP

LONDON: Three England cricketers, Ollie Pope, Will Smeed and David Willey, have withdrawn from the inaugural Afghanistan Premier League T20 (APL) draft amid growing criticism of English players’ potential participation in the tournament, international media reported on Monday.

Pope, an England batter who captained the national side last summer, withdrew from the draft scheduled for October 24 following controversy over the potential involvement of English players in the competition.

The withdrawals come after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) faced scrutiny over its reported plans to grant no-objection certificates (NOCs) to players seeking to participate in the APL, despite its decision not to engage in bilateral cricket with Afghanistan in protest against the Taliban government’s treatment of women.

ECB chair Richard Thompson said last week that the board would need to “think very carefully” before issuing NOCs for the tournament. However, he acknowledged that UK restraint-of-trade laws could complicate efforts to prevent players from participating in overseas competitions.

On Monday, Rob Key, the ECB’s managing director of men’s cricket, urged England players to “take the right moral stance” on the issue. He also indicated that he would speak to Pope, who recently signed a new one-year central contract, about his decision to register for the draft.

However, international media reported that Pope had withdrawn before Key made his public comments on Monday. Smeed and Willey have also removed themselves from the draft as criticism mounts over the potential participation of English cricketers in the tournament.

Players are commonly registered for franchise leagues by agents acting on their behalf, meaning some cricketers may not have been aware that they had been entered into the APL draft until the controversy emerged.

The issue has drawn criticism from several quarters, including Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi.

Speaking on the BBC’s Test Match Special podcast, Key acknowledged the legal challenges involved in preventing players from participating in overseas competitions but stressed that they also had a moral responsibility to consider the implications of their decisions.

“Legally, it’s hard to stop players from going over and playing in these competitions. It becomes a moral judgement, and players have to be prepared to take the right moral stance,” Key said.

“Personally, and it’s easy for me to say, I wouldn’t go and play in it, but it’s down, really, for the player to make that decision.”

Key also condemned the treatment of women in Afghanistan, making clear that he did not support the situation in the country.

Meanwhile, former England batter Dawid Malan, who remains among the players registered for the draft, defended his potential participation, arguing that cricketers rely on guidance from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and their respective boards.

“As players, we take our guidance from the ICC and the boards,” Malan told the Test Match Special podcast.

Malan acknowledged concerns over restrictions imposed on women in Afghanistan, pointing to his own daughter’s future in sport. However, he argued that professional cricketers also needed to consider their livelihoods.

“I have a daughter, I want her to play sport, I want her to get into playing sport and enjoying it, so I fully understand that argument,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, I’m a cricketer. I need to be able to pay my rent and I need to be able to earn a living while I can, so as long as it’s been approved by the boards, I am happy to go.”

The future of the inaugural APL also remains uncertain, with international media reporting last week that only three of the five franchises had been sold. One source described the league’s prospects as “touch and go”.

The tournament is scheduled to begin in the United Arab Emirates on December 27, although uncertainty remains over whether it will proceed as planned.