Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid team news for Champions League clash

Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Mason Mount during training at Trafford Training Centre in Carrington on October 12, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has provided an update on the team news for the Champions League game against Atletico Madrid at Estadio Metropolitano.

United opened their Champions League campaign with a 4-0 win over Sabah at Old Trafford, but their Premier League performance is not up to the mark with six points in six matches, marking their worst start to a league campaign since 1986–87.

Manchester United will face Atletico on Tuesday in their second game of the Champions League campaign.

In a pre-match press conference on Monday, Carrick was asked about the availability of Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo, who missed team training at Carrington, as the travelling squad has not been revealed.

"They've not travelled, they both picked up issues in the game on Saturday [against Spurs] and we were working through that, to see what that looks like," he said.

"At the moment, they are not ready for the game tomorrow."

Carrick added that Matthijs de Ligt's return to the squad is a good sign and young defender Dan Armer also has a chance to sense it as both players are part of the travelling squad.

"We're not light on numbers, no," added Carrick. "Of course, we've got a couple of issues with some players missing out but we're definitely not light on numbers. It's good for Dan to be part of it and for younger players to sample it, the build-up to the game, and get a sense of it.

"It's good to have Matta in and around it. We've had a little bit of patience with him, working through that and working hard to get to this stage. He's had a long journey so we're delighted to have him back."

Patrick Dorgu, Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte and Benjamin Sesko are on the sidelines due to injury.

Amad played his first match of the season after returning from injury, though, when starting in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Diego Simeone’s squad is fully fit to draw upon, with no injury worries reported.

Pablo Barrios and Alexander Sorloth are returning from lay-offs in the 2-1 win over Alaves at the weekend. Arnau Ortiz is free to play after a European suspension as he missed the defeat at Liverpool in the UCL.