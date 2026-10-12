Arsenal suffer double injury setback ahead of Champions League clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gives instructions to Martin Zubimendi and Piero Hincapie in a Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London on November 30, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal suffered a double injury setback as Piero Hincapie and Martin Zubimendi got injured in a training session after the match, a situation head coach Mikel Arteta said he had never known in his seven years at the club.

Arsenal defeated Leeds United 2-1, a match in which Hincapie, 24, came on in the 82nd minute, while Zubimendi, 27, was an unused substitute.

Both players are now likely to miss Arsenal's Champions League clash against Lille on Tuesday.

"It's never happened in seven years I've been here. It could happen in the training session the next day," Arteta told reporters on Monday.

"It's happened now and hopefully it doesn't happen again, but what can you do?"

The Spaniard said both players got injured during an additional session arranged for those who did not get enough minutes against Leeds.

"We had a training session planned after the match for everyone that didn't get enough minutes, and in two unfortunate actions we lost two players," he said.

"They'll have further scans to see where they are and we'll have that time frame for how long they are going to be out for."

Arteta added that extra training session was necessary to ensure squad players were ready when called upon.

"If they never train, they don't get injured. The consequence of that is when you ask them to play they have no rhythm and no impact in the game," he said.

Hincapie has made three appearances for Arsenal as a substitute in the Premier League this season but started the Gunners’ Champions League win over Napoli last month.

Zubimendi has also largely featured as a substitute, making five English top-flight appearances from the bench this campaign.