Former Zimbabwe cricketer and umpire Sarah Dambanevana dies aged 36

Umpire Sarah Dambanevana signals during the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Super 6 match between India and Sri Lanka at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on January 22, 2023. — ICC

HARARE: Former Zimbabwe fast bowler and international umpire Sarah Dambanevana passed away at 36, the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirmed on Monday.

According to the country's cricket governing body, Dambanevana had been in hospital receiving care since undergoing a medical procedure in March before her demise.

The right-arm pacer, who represented the Zimbabwe women's cricket team between 2009 and 2014, including at the World Cup Qualifier in 2011, joined the International Cricket Council (ICC) development panel of umpires in 2022.

Dambanevana's senior international umpiring career got underway the following year, and she went on to officiate at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The former cricketer also held the distinction of being the first Zimbabwean to officiate a World Cup final when she served as an umpire in the summit clash of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 between India and England.

ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani hailed Sarah Dambanevana for representing the country both as a player and an umpire, adding that she showed young Zimbabwean women that they belong at the highest level of the sport.

"Sarah served Zimbabwe with distinction, first as a player and then as an umpire whose ability earned her a place on the world stage," ZC chairman Mukuhlani said in a statement.

"Watching her stand in a World Cup final was a moment of immense pride for our cricket community and our country. She showed young Zimbabwean women that they belong at the highest levels of the game, including in roles where opportunities had long been limited.

"Through her achievements, she opened doors and gave others the confidence to pursue their own ambitions. We will remember her dedication, her professionalism and her willingness to help others grow.

"Her passing leaves a painful void in our cricket family, but the example she set will continue to inspire those who follow in her footsteps."