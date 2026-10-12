Rahmat falls as Bangladesh tighten grip on one-off Test against Afghanistan

Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain celebrates taking a wicket during the third day of their one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 12, 2026. — AFP

ABU DHABI: Ebadot Hossain claimed the prized scalp of Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah in the final session of the fourth day to put Bangladesh in firm control of the one-off Test here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday.

At the stumps on the penultimate day, Afghanistan were 132/3, with opener Sediqullah Atal and middle-order batter Hashmatullah Shahidi unbeaten on 35 and 19, respectively.

The duo will resume Afghanistan's pursuit on the final day as they require a further 347 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh resumed their second innings from 223/6 and went on to add 149 more to their overnight score before declaring at 372/7 and thus set Afghanistan a daunting 479-run target.

Wicketkeeper batter Litton Das and all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who resumed Bangladesh's second innings at the commencement of the fourth day's play, dominated Afghanistan's bowling attack to raise a crucial 149-run partnership for the seventh wicket, which saw the former bring up his seventh Test century.

Mohammad Saleem eventually broke the stand by dismissing centurion Das, who top-scored for Bangladesh in the second innings with 102 off 117 deliveries, studded with 14 boundaries.

Das's dismissal prompted Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto to call for the declaration, meaning Miraz returned after scoring an unbeaten 52 off 97 deliveries with the help of five fours.

For Afghanistan, Zia-ur-Rehman, Yamin Ahmadzai and Saleem bagged two wickets each, while Qais Ahmad picked up one.

Set to chase a daunting 479-run target, Afghanistan got off to a shaky start as they lost opener Abdul Malik (two) and top-order batter Shahidullah (19) inside seven overs with just 28 runs on the board.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, Shah, who scored an anchoring century in the first innings, joined Atal in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to raise an 82-run partnership for the third wicket.

The duo had kept Afghanistan afloat, but Hossain broke the budding partnership in the dying minutes of the day by dismissing Shah, who walked back after scoring 51 off 124 deliveries with the help of five fours and a six.

Atal, meanwhile, stood his ground firmly and put together an unbeaten 22-run partnership with Shahidi, ensuring Afghanistan did not suffer further setbacks in their pursuit.

Hossain has been the standout bowler for Bangladesh in the second innings, having picked up two wickets for just 32 runs in his 10 overs, while Hasan Mahmud has made one scalp.