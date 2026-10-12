Johnny Nelson backs Jake Paul against Deontay Wilder after fight offer

This collage of photos shows Jake Paul (left) and Deontay Wilder. — Reuters

Johnny Nelson has predicted that Jake Paul has all the skills to beat former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Paul recently unveiled a 14-fight hit list on social media, including boxers and MMA stars like Wilder and Tom Aspinall.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has spent almost 10 months away from the ring recovering from the broken jaw he sustained in a knockout defeat to former unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua last December.

Jake underwent two surgeries to reconstruct his jaw, and has now returned to the gym preparing for his comeback to the ring.

Jake’s manager and his business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, told talkSPORT a month and a half ago that the 29-year-old is expected to return to action in either December or January.

The 'Bronze Bomber' has passed his prime years, but he is still not finished and defeated Derek Chisora in his last outing.

However, former cruiserweight champion Nelson backs Paul to beat Wilder.

"I think he beats Deontay Wilder,” he said on the latest episode of talkSPORT Fight Night.

"Yes, I do genuinely. He looks so fragile it's ridiculous. That is why I like his fight with Jai Opetaia too, it seems to be a gimme.

"Wilder for me, he doesn't look like he can hurt anybody anymore."

Jake Paul decided to become a boxer despite having no amateur experience and made his debut back in 2020.

He made an impressive start to his boxing career, winning his first six fights, defeating ageing MMA stars such as Anderson Silva, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley.

His first fight against a proper boxer was Tommy Fury bout in 2023, which he lost by split decision after eight rounds but he was praised as he was impressive and had Fury down.

He managed to rebuild with wins over Mike Perry, Nate Diaz and an almost 60-year-old Mike Tyson and then stepped into the ring in December 2025 with former unified heavyweight champion Joshua.

Paul survived six rounds against the two-time world heavyweight champion. Still, he did not pass the count after being knocked down for the final time by Joshua at the Kaseya Center in Miami on December 19.