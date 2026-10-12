Australia suffer Steve Smith injury scare during first South Africa Test

Australia's Steve Smith's (right) helmet is being checked on the fourth day of their first Test against South Africa at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on October 12, 2026. — AFP

DURBAN: Australia's batting stalwart Steve Smith did not take the field during South Africa's run chase after being hit on the helmet while batting earlier on the fourth day of their ongoing first Test here at Kingsmead on Monday.

Smith suffered the blow on just the fourth delivery of his knock in the second innings when a bouncer from Anrich Nortje thudded into his helmet and ended up flying around to fine leg.

As per the mandatory precautions, the team physio and doctor rushed onto the field to assess the right-handed batter, while his helmet was changed before he continued his innings.

The 37-year-old went on to score 27 off 41 deliveries before holing one off Simon Harmer straight to Marco Jansen at long-on.

Following his dismissal, a half-century from first-innings hero Matt Renshaw (82) helped Australia set the hosts a daunting 421-run target as they declared at 314/6 in 58 overs.

But as the home side started their run chase in the final session of the ongoing penultimate day, Smith did not take the field, with substitute fielder Michael Neser filling his void in Australia's slip cordon.

According to international cricket news website Cricinfo, Cricket Australia (CA) has said that a further update would come "later today or tomorrow", adding that as of Monday, the right-handed batter had not been diagnosed with concussion.

The CA, however, emphasised that Smith would need to be symptom-free for a period of time before being available for selection again.

Notably, when this news was filed, South Africa had reached 81/2 in 27 overs, needing a further 340 runs, with opener Aiden Markram and captain Temba Bavuma unbeaten on 46 and two, respectively.