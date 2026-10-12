Alcaraz suffers upset defeat by Bergs in Shanghai

Belgium's Zizou Bergs shakes hands with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz after defeating him in their round-of-32 match at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai on October 12, 2026. — Reuters

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz suffered a surprise Shanghai Masters exit after unseeded Belgian Zizou Bergs staged an upset to defeat the Spaniard 7-5, 7-6(4) in the round of 32 on Monday, a result that also confirmed Alexander Zverev as the ATP's year-end world number one.

Alcaraz, who came to the event after defending his Japan Open title with a victory over Czech Jiri Lehecka and recently came to action after recovering from a wrist injury, never found his rhythm in a scrappy two-hour, two-minute contest.

The second-seeded Spaniard, who suffered an injury which kept him five months away from the action and returned in August at the US Open, where he reached the quarterfinals, joined 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and US Open runner-up Ben Shelton, who are among the high-profile casualties at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

The upset also means that Zverev, 29, who won the French Open and US Open, his only two Grand Slam titles, will finish the season as the ATP year-end world number one. He is the first German to achieve the feat.

Zverev has reached the top spot after Italian Jannik Sinner had not played since defeating him in the Wimbledon final on July 12 due to a knee injury.

The 25-year-old was absent from the North American hard-court swing; he also missed the US Open and the ongoing Asian swing.

Sinner is also set to miss the European indoor season and the ATP Finals in Turin, where he won the title in the last two seasons.