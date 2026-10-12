Fleming recruits former CSK colleagues for England's Test coaching set-up

England’s newly appointed Test head coach, Stephen Fleming, pictured ahead of the third T20I against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford, Manchester, on September 19, 2026. — ECB

LONDON: England’s incoming Test head coach Stephen Fleming has recruited two of his former Chennai Super Kings colleagues, James Foster and Eric Simons, to join his backroom staff ahead of the team’s winter tour of South Africa.

Richard Dawson, who is stepping down as Glamorgan head coach, has also joined England’s red-ball coaching set-up as the national elite spin bowling lead.

Meanwhile, Marcus Trescothick has retained his position after overseeing England’s 3-0 Test series victory over Pakistan during his stint as interim head coach in the summer.

Brendon McCullum, who was dismissed as England’s Test coach in July but remains in charge of the white-ball teams ahead of next year’s 50-over World Cup, will continue with a familiar coaching group for the upcoming tour of Australia.

The white-ball set-up will include former New Zealand team-mates Jeetan Patel and Tim Southee, alongside Sarah Taylor and Kevin Pietersen, who will continue in his specialist mentor role.

The appointments were confirmed on Monday by England men’s managing director Rob Key, who also announced that Mike Yardy would take up a separate role as the national elite batting lead.

Yardy’s appointment, alongside Dawson’s spin-bowling responsibilities and Troy Cooley’s existing position as fast-bowling lead, forms part of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) broader strategy to develop domestic talent and expand the pool of world-class international players.

Explaining the rationale behind the separate coaching groups, Key said the approach was designed to provide Fleming and McCullum with the personnel they believed would give their respective teams the best chance of success.

Fleming has drawn heavily on his established connections in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Simons, a former South Africa head coach, is expected to leave Chennai Super Kings after working alongside Fleming at the franchise for the past eight years.

Foster, a former England and Essex wicketkeeper, also worked with CSK as their fielding coach during the 2026 season.

Dawson, who had expressed an interest in becoming England’s head coach, will leave Glamorgan after helping the county secure promotion to Division One of the County Championship in 2025 and maintain their top-flight status this year.

“Our gain is Glamorgan’s loss,” Key said. “To go back into county cricket, where often you’re not at the most-resourced club in the world, to do what Richard’s done has been brilliant.”

Dawson, who previously worked with England as a performance pathway coach and was involved with the white-ball teams, described the decision to leave Glamorgan as a difficult one.

“It’s a decision I haven’t made lightly, and an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” he said in a statement released by the Welsh county.

Foster’s appointment to Fleming’s Test coaching staff means Taylor will step back from the role she held across formats during the summer.

The former England Women’s wicketkeeper had worked with Jamie Smith on his wicketkeeping technique, particularly standing up to the stumps against seam bowling. Her work included helping Smith prepare for Ollie Robinson’s bowling during the Test series against Pakistan.

However, Key emphasised that white-ball cricket would remain a major priority in the coming months as England prepare for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.

He also highlighted England’s rise to the top of the ICC T20I rankings as evidence of Taylor’s contribution to McCullum’s coaching set-up.

Key added that, apart from Pietersen’s specialist white-ball batting role, the coaching appointments would not carry rigid individual designations.

The approach, he explained, was intended to prevent coaches from being pigeonholed into specific responsibilities and improve their prospects of eventually becoming England head coach.

A perceived lack of outstanding English coaching candidates had been a key talking point during the search for McCullum’s successor. However, Key believes the situation is changing, particularly following the appointment of Jonathan Trott as England Lions head coach after his successful stint with Afghanistan.

“There’s a number of coaches in our game that would have an opportunity in the future to coach England,” Key said.

“These are the guys that have been in our set-up a little bit. They’ve come through the system — whether it’s Under-19 cricket or Jonathan Trott doing the Lions — we’ve got the best of what this country has to offer so far. So it’d be a great experience for them.”

England’s coaching set-ups

Test coaching set-up: Stephen Fleming (head), Richard Dawson, Marcus Trescothick, James Foster and Eric Simons.

White-ball coaching set-up: Brendon McCullum (head), Sarah Taylor, Jeetan Patel, Tim Southee and Kevin Pietersen (specialist mentor).