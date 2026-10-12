Uncapped pacer Crocombe earns two-year deal as ECB unveils central contract list

England Lions' Henry Crocombe looks on during their training session at The Spitfire Ground in Canterbury on May 28, 2025. — ECB

Right-arm uncapped pacer Henry Crocombe was amongst the seven players added to the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) central contract list, comprising the biggest-ever pool despite two cricketers losing their full deals on performance grounds.

The ECB announced 39 central contracts for the 2026-27 cycle, comprising 30 full contracts and nine development deals, up from 30 in the previous cycle.

The increase follows the international retirements of Ben Stokes and Mark Wood, while former Test opener Zak Crawley and left-arm pacer Luke Wood have also lost their full contracts.

Crocombe and Jordan Cox have signed two-year deals until September 2028, while Tom Banton, Sam Cook, Emilio Gay, Matthew Fisher, Dan Lawrence and Ollie Robinson have earned one-year contracts after impressing England's management.

Crocombe, who has made it to the England Test and ODI squads without making his international debut, became the first men's player to receive a multi-year central contract before playing for the national team.

The 27-year-old claimed 40 wickets at an average of 23.52 in Division One of the County Championship this season, including two hat-tricks.

England managing director Rob Key defended the decision to offer longer contracts to unproven players, saying the arrangement allowed the management to make longer-term commitments and plan for the next two years.

"The upside far outweighs the downside on these contracts," Key said, adding that the structure allowed England to make "longer-term bets" on players and "map out the next two years" for them.

Introduced in 2023, the multi-year contract system was designed to reduce the risk of players prioritising franchise cricket over international commitments.

"I think we might have done had we not had that, but that's my opinion," he said.

Nine players – Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Joe Root and Josh Tongue – have extended their existing deals until September 2028.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Adil Rashid and Jamie Smith are entering the second year of their existing two-year contracts, which run until the end of England's 2027 home summer, featuring the Ashes series.

Carse remains under investigation by the Cricket Regulator following his brief arrest outside a nightclub in Derby this summer. However, Key said there was currently nothing to suggest the pacer would not continue under his contract, pending further developments.

"I don't see, at the moment, anything to suggest that he won't continue on that contract, but we'll find out more as it [the investigation] goes on," he said.

Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts and Phil Salt have also been retained on one-year deals until September 2027, alongside the other players on the list.

The ECB has additionally awarded development contracts to nine players: James Coles, Mason Crane, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Liam Patterson-White, Thomas Rew, Matthew Revis and Mitchell Stanley. Under the arrangement, the board covers half of a player's county salary and provides a further 25% top-up.

Key said the development deals would strengthen the England Lions programme by allowing the management greater flexibility to select players for representative cricket, including when doing so requires them to miss county matches or franchise commitments.

"When you lose a few big-name players, that releases more money to be able to use in different ways," he said.

England's white-ball squad will travel to Pakistan for an ODI tri-series also featuring Sri Lanka, before heading to Australia in November for three ODIs and five T20Is.

England central contracts

Two-year contracts: Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Joe Root, Josh Tongue (to 30 September 2028).

One-year contracts: Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Shoaib Bashir, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (to 30 September 2027).

Development contracts: James Coles, Mason Crane, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Liam Patterson-White, Thomas Rew, Matthew Revis, Mitchell Stanley (to 30 September 2027).

No longer contracted: Zak Crawley, Tom Lawes (development), Ben Stokes (retired), Luke Wood, Mark Wood (retired).