KRL strikes early against PTV in President's Trophy Grade-I round six opener

Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) pacer Ahmad Bashir pictured after taking a five-wicket haul during the President’s Trophy match against Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 19, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) made early inroads against Pakistan Television (PTV) with the ball on the opening day of their sixth-round match in the President’s Trophy Grade-I at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium on Monday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, PTV were bowled out for 220 in 49.4 overs, despite half-centuries from Mohammad Sharoon Siraj and Mohammad Taimur Khan, as KRL’s bowling attack, led by Ahmad Bashir, kept the opposition batters under pressure.

Sharoon top-scored for PTV with 64 off 106 deliveries, striking nine boundaries, while Taimur contributed 62 off 76 balls, including six fours and three sixes.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, PTV recovered from 68-4 to 183-5, courtesy of a century partnership between Sharoon and Muhammad Taha.

Taha scored 25 off 37 deliveries, hitting five boundaries, while Muhammad Shahzad added 18 off 19 balls, including two fours and a six. Opener Yasir Khan managed 12 off 13 deliveries, striking two boundaries, while Israr Hussain contributed 10 off 20 balls, also hitting two boundaries.

Ahmad Bashir led KRL’s bowling attack with figures of 4/59 in 16 overs, while Arshad Iqbal claimed three wickets. Muhammad Danial Ali Khan picked up two wickets, with Saqib Khan taking one.

In reply, KRL reached 59-2 in 18 overs at stumps, trailing by 161 runs. Shahzeb Khan was unbeaten on 25, while Iftikhar Ahmed had scored 15.

Opener Raja Hamza Waheed fell to Israr Hussain after scoring 11 off nine deliveries, including two boundaries. Kashif Ali dismissed Muhammad Faiq, who made six off 20 balls, with one boundary.

Meanwhile, at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions posted 364-9 in 74 overs against State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on the opening day of their sixth-round fixture.

Abuzar Tariq top-scored for MIT Solutions with 77 off 125 deliveries, hitting 11 boundaries and a six. The openers provided a solid start, with Mohammad Farooq scoring 39 off 48 balls, including six fours and a six, while Husnain Nadeem contributed 36 off 85 deliveries, striking seven boundaries.

Aitizaz Habib Khan provided late impetus with a quickfire 40 off 23 balls, including three fours and four sixes. Khalid Usman also made a valuable contribution, scoring 41 off 33 deliveries, with four boundaries and two sixes.

Mohammad Ismaeel added 26 off 28 balls, including four fours and a six, while Mohammad Tahir remained unbeaten on 21 off 23 deliveries, striking two boundaries and a six. Salman Aslam was also not out on 11 as MIT Solutions prepared to resume their innings on day two.

Muhammad Abbas and Shahid Aziz claimed three wickets apiece for SBP, while Naqeebullah took two and Siraj Uddin picked up one.