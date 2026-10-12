Marseille end five-match losing streak to move out of Ligue 1 relegation zone

Marseille players celebrate during their Ligue 1 match against ES Troyes AC at the Stade de l'Aube in Troyes on October 11, 2026. — AFP

Olympique de Marseille won for only the second time in Ligue 1 this season as Amine Harit and Himad Abdelli netted second-half goals in a 2-0 victory at Troyes on Sunday.

The victory lifted Marseille out of the relegation zone and ended a run of five successive defeats in all competitions for the former European champions, who have been hit by financial problems that left them unable to strengthen their squad for the season.

Harit, back after a loan spell in Turkey, was unmarked as he tucked away a close-range finish from Emerson's cross in the 50th minute.

Abdelli then scored his first for the club from the penalty spot with the last kick of the game seven minutes into stoppage time.

Marseille host Olympiakos in the Europa League on Thursday.

The defeat, a fourth successive league loss, dropped promoted Troyes into the bottom two.

Earlier on Sunday, Rennes bounced back from a 4-0 defeat at Olympique Lyonnais by thrashing AJ Auxerre 4-1 to move third in Ligue 1, one point behind leaders Monaco.

Newly capped France international Esteban Lepaul volleyed Rennes ahead in the 15th minute, but Cameron Archer drew Auxerre level 10 minutes later.

The recent arrival from Southampton became the seventh player in Ligue 1 history to score in each of his first four appearances in the competition.

Adrien Thomasson's perfectly placed header across goal restored Rennes' lead in the 53rd minute and substitute Boulaye Dia netted twice in stoppage time to take their goal tally for the season to 12 in six games – joint-most in Ligue 1.

Nice secured their second consecutive league win as they came from behind to beat RC Strasbourg 2-1. Dario Essugo put the visitors ahead before a Pape Demba Diop own goal and a strike from fullback Jonathan Clauss completed the turnaround.