Fawad Alam has been in Pakistan squad of late but hasn't been given any game time.

Bowling legend Wasim Akram has made a case for Fawad Alam to be included in the playing eleven for the second Test against England.

In the opening Test, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq had gone for an unfamiliar line-up that featured two leg-spinners due to the nature of Old Trafford wicket.

However, the next two Tests will be played at the Rose Bowl that would not necessitate the playing of an extra spinner, according to Akram.

“In the next match, you won’t find a turning wicket. You will play with one spinner and you will have to play with an extra batsman,” the Sultan of Swing is quoted as saying by APP.

“If I was the captain, I would include Fawad in the middle order.”

The second Test starts Thursday. Pakistan trail the three-match series 1-0.

Pak vs Eng: Wasim Akram calls for Fawad Alam's inclusion in 2nd Test