ICC reprimands two West Indies players for Code of Conduct breach

West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford looks on during their third T20I against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 11, 2026. — AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday reprimanded West Indies duo of Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford for its Code of Conduct breach during the two-time champions' third T20I of the five-match away series against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

According to the apex cricketing body, Powell was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

The incident occurred in the sixth over of West Indies' run chase when Powell, after being bowled by India's Mayank Yadav, hit the ball away with his bat, constituting a breach.

Rutherford, on the other hand, breached Article 2.8, which relates to "showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match."

The left-handed batter's offence came in the 13th over of West Indies' innings when he yelled aggressively at the on-field umpire after a delivery he believed was wide ruled to be legitimate.

As a result, Powell and Rutherford were handed an official reprimand, while one demerit point each has also been added to the respective disciplinary records of the players, for both of whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Both players accepted the offence and the sanction proposed by ICC International Panel of Match Referees member Prakash Bhatt, and thus eliminated the need for a formal hearing.

Notably, the charge was upheld by on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Rohan Pandit, third umpire Nitin Menon and fourth umpire Virender Sharma.

It is pertinent to mention that the Level 1 breaches carry a penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Meanwhile, if the demerit points tally of a certain player reaches four within the 24-month period, it results in a ban from one Test match, two ODIs, or two T20Is, depending on which format comes first.