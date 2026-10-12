Aryna Sabalenka reacts to Elena Rybakina rivalry

A collage of World number one Aryna Sabalenka and World number three Elena Rybakina. — Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka has said that she loves the “healthy rivalry” with Elena Rybakina after the latter replaced her as the world number one.

After spending only eight weeks at the top of the WTA Rankings, Sabalenka went on to rule the No. 1 position from October 2024 until September 2026 as she spent 99 consecutive weeks on top.

Her second spell as world number one came to an end after the US Open, with Rybakina replacing her on the back of her title run at the season-ending Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

Rybakina has dominated the Belarusian on the biggest stages this year, defeating her in the Australian Open and US Open finals.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka won their other two matches in 2026 in the Indian Wells Open final and the Miami Open semi-final. Their record this year is 2-2, and Aryna leads the overall head-to-head 10-8.

When asked about the rivalry with Rybakina, the four-time Grand Slam winner said: “I love it. It’s a healthy rivalry, and I feel that not only the two of us, but all the players, push each other to improve.

“Sometimes you drop in the rankings, lose points, or a final, but that’s how you learn.

“For me, this season has been about learning from tough losses and using them as motivation to improve, find new ways to progress, and try to get back to the top. I’m really enjoying this rivalry.”

Rybakina has a comfortable 2,146-point lead over Sabalenka in the rankings, but there is just a 1,325-point difference between the Belarusian in second place and Jessica Pegula in fourth place.