Sri Lanka knock Pakistan out of Women's U19 T20 tri-series

Sri Lanka players celebrate taking a wicket dutring their U19 Women's T20 tri-series against Pakistan at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on October 9, 2026. — PCB

FAISALABAD: Sri Lanka knocked Pakistan out of the Women’s U19 T20 tri-series with a six-wicket victory over the hosts in the eighth match at Iqbal Stadium on Monday.

The defeat marked Pakistan’s fifth loss of the tournament, leaving them with just one victory, which came against Sri Lanka on 3 October.

Batting first, Pakistan managed 105-8 in their allotted 20 overs, struggling against an impressive Sri Lankan bowling attack led by Limansa Thilakaratne.

Tail-ender Shahar Bano top-scored for Pakistan with an unbeaten 24 off 18 deliveries, striking two sixes. Aqsa Habib contributed 20 off 25 balls, hitting one boundary.

Opening batter Komal Khan scored 12 off 17 deliveries, while her partner Ravail Farhan added 14 off 15 balls, including two boundaries.

Zoofishan Ayyaz and captain Fizza Fiaz scored nine runs apiece, while Alzoha Hammad made six. Afsheen Imran contributed three runs, while MahNoor and Rozina Akram managed one run each.

Limansa spearheaded Sri Lanka’s bowling effort, claiming three wickets for 14 runs in her two-over spell. Yeshali Jithara took two wickets, while Nethmi Upeksha and Chamudi Praboda claimed one apiece.

In reply, Sri Lanka comfortably chased down the 106-run target, reaching 109-4 in 13.3 overs, thanks to a match-winning knock from opener Sanjana Kavindi.

Sanjana top-scored with 46 off 28 deliveries, striking five fours and two sixes. Limansa remained unbeaten on 17 off 23 balls, while Nethmi Upeksha and Vimoksha Balasooriya contributed 16 and 10 runs respectively.

For Pakistan, MahNoor and Rozina Akram claimed one wicket each, but their efforts were not enough to prevent Sri Lanka from securing victory and ending the hosts’ hopes of progressing in the tournament.