Nizar Nayani leads Pakistani runners at Chicago Marathon 2026

US-based Nizar Nayani pictured after leading the Pakistani contingent at the 2026 Chicago Marathon on October 11, 2026. — Reporter

KARACHI: US-based Nizar Nayani led the Pakistani contingent at the 2026 Chicago Marathon, finishing the 42.195-kilometre race in three hours and 45 seconds as runners representing Pakistan and members of the Pakistani diaspora competed in one of the world's most prestigious marathons.

Nayani, who resides in Tomball, Texas, narrowly missed breaking the three-hour barrier by just 45 seconds, recording the fastest time among the Pakistani runners identified in the race.

Karachi-based Mustafa was the second-fastest Pakistani runner, finishing in 3:29:18, while Brooklyn-based Basherri Anjum was the fastest Pakistani woman and the third-fastest overall among the Pakistani runners identified, clocking 3:31:01.

Abu-Bakr Mohammad Afzal followed with a time of 3:32:39, while Pakistani-American Babar Ghias completed the marathon in 3:42:44.

An analysis of Nayani's split times showed that he maintained a strong pace during the first half of the race, reaching the 5km mark in 20:16 and completing the first 10km in 40:22.

He crossed the halfway point in 1:25:41, putting him on course for a finish comfortably under three hours. However, his pace slowed during the second half, with his 30km split recorded at 2:03:49 and his 40km time at 2:50:24, before he crossed the finish line in 3:00:45.

Speaking after the race, Nayani described the Chicago Marathon as a special event for him, regardless of his finishing time.

"Chicago Marathon is always very close to my heart, no matter the results, no matter the conditions. I will keep coming back as long as Allah allows me to, and if I'm in shape," he said.

"Today was not ideal conditions, but this is what 26.2 miles does to you. It brings every single grit out of you," he added.

Nayani also expressed pride in the Pakistani running community, saying he was delighted to represent the Pakistani contingent and proud of his fellow runners.

Meanwhile, Anjum produced an impressive performance in the women's field, covering the opening 5km in 23:49 and reaching the 10km mark in 47:35.

She completed the half-marathon distance in 1:41:34 before slowing during the latter stages, reaching 30km in 2:26:35 and 40km in 3:19:43. She eventually finished in 3:31:01.

Her time placed her ahead of the other Pakistani women whose results were available, including Sara Rathore, Zara Ordonez and British-Pakistani runner Wardah Mir.

Among the other participants, Riyadh-based Ibrahim Abdul Khaliq finished in 3:44:01, followed by Lahore's Hamid Butt, a six-star marathon finisher competing in the 65–69 age category, who completed the race in 3:49:48.

Taimoor Malik clocked 4:05:34, while British-Pakistani Hassan Ali finished in 4:14:55. Austin-based Basil Khan completed the distance in 4:16:56.

Sara Rathore recorded 4:22:06, while Amaad Shaikh finished in 4:38:09.

British-Pakistani Wardah Mir completed the race in 5:03:55, followed by Ghassan Tayyab in 5:12:21, Zara Ordonez in 5:16:36, Hasan Saleem in 5:17:05 and Danyal Ameer Lakdawala in 5:18:06.

Karachi-based Anis Kasmani finished in 5:25:00, while British-Pakistani Hamad Ali recorded 5:29:05 and Ahmad Zubair finished in 5:32:08. Karachi's Aisha Intesar completed the marathon in 5:35:14.

Former British diplomat to Pakistan Mike Nithavrianakis also took part in the Chicago Marathon, completing the race in 3:18:04.

Nithavrianakis ran to raise funds for The Citizens Foundation (TCF), supporting educational projects for underprivileged children in Pakistan.

Held on Sunday, October 11, the Chicago Marathon is one of the Abbott World Marathon Majors and is renowned for its flat, fast course.

This year's event attracted more than 55,000 runners, with the 42.195km route taking participants through 29 Chicago neighbourhoods.

Starting and finishing in Grant Park, the course passed through the city's downtown area, northern neighbourhoods, western districts and southern sections before returning to the finish line.

The route has produced several world-class performances over the years and remains particularly popular among runners seeking personal bests and qualifying times for other major marathons.

In the men's elite race, Kenya's Amos Kipruto claimed victory in 2:01:09, finishing ahead of Ethiopia's Tadese Bikila, who clocked 2:02:56, and compatriot Milkesa Mengesha, who took third place in 2:03:46.

Kipruto's performance was a personal best and moved him to joint fifth on the all-time men's marathon list.

In the women's elite race, Ethiopia's Hawi Feysa successfully defended her Chicago Marathon title, finishing in 2:13:33.

Kenya's Sharon Lokedi secured second place in 2:14:07, while former world record-holder Brigid Kosgei completed the podium in 2:14:55.

The race marked the first marathon in history in which three women finished in under two hours and 15 minutes.