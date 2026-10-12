Pakistan ODI squad to report in Islamabad on 14 October ahead of tri-series

Pakistan team celebrates wicket of Oliver Peake during the third ODI match against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on June 04, 2026 in Lahore, Pakistan. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s ODI squad members will report in Islamabad on 14 October ahead of the upcoming tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka, sources have confirmed.

According to the sources, captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf and Haris Rauf are among the players scheduled to report. Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and Saad Baig are also included in the squad.

The ODI tri-series will begin in Rawalpindi on 18 October, with Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka in the opening match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The hosts will then face England at the same venue on 20 October.

Pakistan are currently engaged in a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. The hosts have won the first two matches to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead, with the third and final T20I scheduled for Tuesday.

Following the conclusion of the T20I series, England will tour Pakistan for the ODI tri-series, which will feature the hosts, England and Sri Lanka. The tournament will be held in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 18 to 31 October.

After the opening two fixtures, Sri Lanka will face England in Rawalpindi on 22 October. The teams will then move to Lahore for the remaining group-stage matches.

Pakistan will meet England at Gaddafi Stadium on 25 October before taking on Sri Lanka at the same venue on 27 October. Sri Lanka and England will play the final group-stage match on 29 October.

The top two teams will qualify for the final, scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium on 31 October.

Pakistan ODI squad

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.

ODI tri-series schedule