'So much happiness': Rizwan celebrates Maaz Sadaqat's Pakistan cricket milestone

The collage features Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (left) and young batter Maaz Sadaqat. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has expressed his delight at seeing young batter Maaz Sadaqat fulfil his long-held dream of representing the national team, recalling the youngster’s visit to his home in Peshawar.

Rizwan took to social media platform 'X' to share an emotional message about Sadaqat, recalling how the young batter had visited his home alongside his brother, Haroon, with the ambition of representing Pakistan one day.

“It feels like yesterday when a young boy came to meet me at my home in Peshawar with his brother Haroon, carrying a dream of one day playing for Pakistan. There was so much hope in his eyes and determination in his heart,” Rizwan wrote.

“Today, seeing that same kid, Maaz Sadaqat, wearing that Pakistan shirt brings me so much happiness. Alhamdulillah. May this be the beginning of a beautiful journey, InshaAllah,” he added.

The wicketkeeper-batter also encouraged aspiring youngsters to remain committed to their ambitions, emphasising the importance of hard work, patience and faith.

“To every young dreamer, whether your dream is to wear the Pakistan shirt one day or to achieve something else in life, never stop believing. Dreams may take time, but with hard work, patience and faith in Allah, so much is possible,” Rizwan stated.

He also congratulated Pakistan’s T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan and the national team on their home series triumph against Sri Lanka.

“Congratulations to Sahibzada Farhan and the entire team on a wonderful home series win. Pakistan Zindabad,” he concluded.

Pakistan secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a commanding 82-run victory at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, the hosts posted an imposing 215-3 in their allotted 20 overs, with Sadaqat leading the charge through a blistering 96 off 51 deliveries, featuring six fours and seven sixes.

The left-handed batter narrowly missed out on a maiden T20I century but played a pivotal role in laying the foundation for Pakistan’s formidable total.

Farhan provided excellent support, smashing 73 off 44 balls, including four fours and five sixes, to register his second consecutive half-century of the series.

Fakhar Zaman chipped in with 22 off 17 deliveries, striking four boundaries, while Hasan Nawaz added an unbeaten 19 off just nine balls, hitting one four and one six to provide a late flourish.

In reply, Sri Lanka struggled to keep pace with the required run rate and finished on 133-7 in their 20 overs, falling 82 runs short of the target.

Mohammad Imran Randhawa spearheaded Pakistan’s bowling effort, claiming three wickets for just 11 runs in his four overs. Salman Mirza picked up two wickets, while Saim Ayub and Shadab Khan claimed one each to complete a comprehensive victory for the hosts.