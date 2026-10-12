'Nice 360 batter': Former West Indies cricketer praises Maaz Sadaqat

Pakistan batter Maaz Sadaqat plays a shot during the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 11, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Former West Indies cricketer and renowned commentator Ian Bishop has praised Pakistan’s young batter Maaz Sadaqat following the hosts’ comprehensive 82-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second T20I, which secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan produced a dominant all-round performance at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday to seal the series with a match to spare.

After being put in to bat, the hosts posted an imposing 215-3 in their allotted 20 overs, with Sadaqat leading the charge through a blistering 96 off 51 deliveries, featuring six fours and seven sixes.

The left-handed batter narrowly missed out on a maiden T20I century but played a pivotal role in laying the foundation for Pakistan’s formidable total.

Pakistan’s T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan provided excellent support, smashing 73 off 44 balls, including four fours and five sixes, to register his second consecutive half-century of the series.

Fakhar Zaman chipped in with 22 off 17 deliveries, striking four boundaries, while Hasan Nawaz added an unbeaten 19 off just nine balls, hitting one four and one six to provide a late flourish.

In reply, Sri Lanka struggled to keep pace with the required run rate and managed 133-7 in their 20 overs, falling 82 runs short of the target.

Mohammad Imran Randhawa spearheaded Pakistan’s bowling effort, claiming three wickets for just 11 runs in his four overs. Salman Mirza picked up two wickets, while Saim Ayub and Shadab Khan claimed one each to complete a comprehensive victory for the hosts.

Taking to social media platform X, Bishop lauded Sadaqat’s continued progress, recalling the youngster’s impressive performances in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026.

“We were happy to see the talent of Maaz Sadaqat in the CPL 2026 for the Jamaica Kingsmen. His good form continues for Pakistan and we hope he has a long and successful career. He is a nice 360 batter,” Bishop wrote.

The 21-year-old was among the standout performers in the recently concluded CPL 2026, where he represented the Jamaica Kingsmen.

Sadaqat finished as the tournament’s third-highest run-scorer, amassing 363 runs in seven matches at an average of 51.85 and a strike rate of 174.51. His tally included two centuries, underlining his ability to dominate bowling attacks in the shortest format.