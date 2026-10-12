Shahzad lauds Farhan's leadership, urges Pakistan to back young talent consistently

The photo collage features Pakistan batter Ahmad Shahzad (left) and T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan. — YouTube/AhmedShehzad/PCB

KARACHI: Opening batter Ahmad Shahzad has praised T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat and Imran Randhawa following Pakistan’s comprehensive 82-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second T20I, which secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Taking to social media platform X, Shahzad commended Farhan’s leadership, highlighting his ability to lead from the front with consistent performances.

“Sahibzada Farhan has won three of his four matches as captain, and it’s encouraging to see a leader who leads from the front with his performances,” Shahzad wrote.

The opening batter also lauded Sadaqat’s contribution alongside Farhan and acknowledged Randhawa’s impressive bowling display.

“Maaz Sadaqat’s batting alongside Farhan is another positive for Pakistan, while Imran Randhawa deserves credit for an impressive spell. Overall, a convincing series for Pakistan,” he added.

However, Shahzad stressed the importance of providing consistent opportunities to Razaullah and Sufiyan Muqeem, urging the team management to give the young players sufficient chances to develop and prove their abilities rather than leaving them on the sidelines.

“Overall, a convincing series for Pakistan. However, Razaullah and Sufiyan should also be given consistent opportunities to develop and prove themselves rather than being left on the sidelines,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan sealed the series with a dominant all-round performance in the second T20I at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After being put in to bat, the hosts posted an imposing 215-3 in their allotted 20 overs, with Sadaqat leading the charge through a blistering 96 off 51 deliveries, featuring six fours and seven sixes.

The left-hander narrowly missed out on a maiden T20I century but played a pivotal role in setting up Pakistan’s formidable total.

Farhan provided excellent support, scoring an aggressive 73 off 44 balls, including four fours and five sixes, to register his second consecutive half-century of the series.

Fakhar Zaman chipped in with 22 off 17 deliveries, striking four boundaries, while Hasan Nawaz added an unbeaten 19 off just nine balls, hitting one four and one six to give Pakistan a late boost.

In reply, Sri Lanka struggled to keep pace with the required run rate and finished on 133-7 in their 20 overs, falling 82 runs short of the target.

Imran Randhawa spearheaded Pakistan’s bowling effort, claiming three wickets for just 11 runs in his four overs. Salman Mirza picked up two wickets, while Saim Ayub and Shadab Khan claimed one apiece to complete a comprehensive victory.