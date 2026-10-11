Farhan vows to maintain 'same intensity' after Sri Lanka series win

Pakistan’s T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan speaks during the post-match presentation after his team’s victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 9, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan has vowed to maintain the same intensity in the team's upcoming matches after guiding the Green Shirts to a series victory over Sri Lanka in his first assignment as captain on Sunday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan secured a comprehensive 82-run victory over the Lankan Lions in the second T20I to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Maaz Sadaqat spearheaded Pakistan's batting effort with a blistering 96 off 51 deliveries, smashing six fours and seven sixes. The left-hander narrowly missed out on a maiden century but laid the foundation for Pakistan's imposing total.

Farhan complemented the youngster's explosive innings with an aggressive 73 off 44 balls, including four fours and five sixes, registering his second consecutive half-century of the series.

Fakhar Zaman contributed 22 off 17 deliveries, striking four boundaries, while Hasan Nawaz provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 19 off just nine balls, featuring one four and one six.

Chasing a daunting target of 216, Sri Lanka were restricted to 133-7 in their allotted 20 overs as Pakistan's bowling attack delivered a disciplined performance.

Imran Randhawa led the charge with three wickets for just 11 runs in his four-over spell. Salman Mirza claimed two wickets, while Saim Ayub and Shadab Khan picked up one each.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Farhan expressed confidence in Pakistan's batting approach, highlighting the team's improved power-hitting and scoring rate in T20I cricket.

“I was sure that we would end up scoring more than 200 despite not scoring much in the powerplay. We have been a different T20I side in 2026, as our six-hitting ratio has improved and our batters are scoring at more than 150,” Farhan said.

“If we continue this way, we will end up scoring more than 200 every time. We will play with the same intensity with which we have played these two matches in the next match,” he added.