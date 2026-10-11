PCB reschedules President’s Trophy Grade-I sixth-round matches

Pakistan Television (PTV) players and support staff celebrate with the President's Trophy Grade-I trophy after defeating State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in the final at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 7, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revised the schedule for the sixth round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I, with two matches moved to alternative venues while the remaining fixtures will go ahead as planned.

According to the revised schedule, the match between Ghani Glass and Kingsmen Academy, originally scheduled to be held at the Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar, will now take place at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura from October 14 to 17.

Meanwhile, the fixture between Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), initially scheduled for Abbottabad Stadium, has been shifted to the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground in Lahore. The match will also be played from October 14 to 17, the PCB confirmed.

The remaining two fixtures of the sixth round will proceed as scheduled from October 12 to 15.

Pakistan Television (PTV) will face Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), while MIT Solutions will take on State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

After five rounds, Ghani Glass lead the standings with 20 points from five matches, having registered two wins, two defeats and one draw.

State Bank of Pakistan sit second with 19 points, remaining unbeaten after recording two wins and three draws.

MIT Solutions occupy third place with 16 points, having secured one win, suffered one defeat and drawn three matches. They are level on points with fourth-placed PTV, who have an identical record of one win, one defeat and three draws.

Kingsmen Academy are fifth with 15 points, having recorded one win, one defeat and three draws. OGDCL occupy sixth place with 11 points after registering one win, two defeats and two draws.

KRL sit seventh with nine points, having drawn all five of their matches. SNGPL are eighth, also with nine points, after drawing four games and losing one. Neither side has recorded a victory in the tournament so far.

The top two teams will qualify for the final, which is scheduled to be played from October 24 to 28. The venue for the title decider has yet to be confirmed.