India edge past West Indies in third T20I to secure series lead

India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates taking a wicket during their third T20I against West Indies at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 11, 2026. — BCCI

INDORE: Abhishek Sharma's quickfire half-century remained in the spotlight as India inflicted a 14-run defeat on West Indies in the third T20I of the five-match series here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The narrow victory gave India a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against the two-time champions, with the crucial fourth T20I scheduled to be played in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

West Indies captain Shai Hope's decision to field first backfired as the home side piled up a massive total of 223 all out in their 20 overs.

Leading the way for the Men in Blue was left-handed opener Abhishek, who top-scored with a 30-ball 69, studded with six fours and five sixes. He also shared a 108-run partnership for the second wicket with Ishan Kishan, who contributed with an 18-ball 37.

Besides the top-order duo, Tilak Varma (28), Nitish Kumar Reddy (21) and Axar Patel (20) made notable contributions to India's total in the tie-breaker.

For West Indies, Shamar Joseph, Roston Chase and Shamar Springer took two wickets each, while Gudakesh Motie and Keemo Paul made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 224-run target, the visitors could accumulate 209/7 in their allotted 20 overs despite Springer's late surge.

The all-rounder walked out to bat at No.8 in the 18th over when West Indies needed 55 off 16 deliveries and played a swashbuckling cameo of 35 not out from 11 balls, but his efforts eventually went in vain as the visitors fell short by just 14 runs.

Shimron Hetmyer remained the top-scorer for West Indies with a 26-ball 43, closely followed by opener Kamil Pooran, who made 42 off 27 deliveries. Sherfane Rutherford was the other notable run-getter with his 20-ball 32 in the middle.

Arshdeep Singh led India's bowling charge with three wickets for 44 runs in his four overs, followed by Naman Dhir with two, while Axar and Reddy chipped in with one scalp apiece.

For his three wickets and 11-run cameo, Arshdeep was adjudged the Player of the Match.