Mahmud's hat-trick puts Bangladesh on top in one-off Afghanistan Test

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud celebrates taking a five-wicket haul during the opening day of their first Test against Australia at the Marrara Oval in Darwin on August 13, 2026. — AFP

ABU DHABI: Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud took a hat-trick to help put Bangladesh into a commanding lead over Afghanistan on the third day of the one-off Test here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, fresh from his nine-wicket haul in Bangladesh's upset of Australia at Darwin in August, finished with 5/55 to dismiss Afghanistan for 240.

Afghanistan skipper Rahmat Shah hit a gritty 105 not out but did not get enough support to match Bangladesh's first-innings total of 346 all out.

With a first-innings lead of 106, Bangladesh consolidated their position with 223/6 at close on day three, a lead of 329 runs with four wickets intact.

At the close, Litton Das was unbeaten on five and Mehidy Hasan Miraz yet to get off the mark, giving Bangladesh a sniff of victory on a weary pitch.

Resuming at 211/4, Afghanistan were dismantled by Hasan, who dismissed Ismat Alam, Qais Ahmad and Zia-ur-Rehman in successive balls to leave Afghanistan 220/8.

Hasan became only the third Bangladesh bowler after Alok Kapali (2003) and Sohag Gazi (2013) to take a Test hat-trick.

He also now has four five-wicket hauls.

"I am delighted to take a hat-trick and more than that it's good to help the team get a strong position from where we can force a victory," he said.

Hasan's pace partner Ebadot Hossain finished with 4/56.

The Afghan captain Rahmat hit 10 fours and two sixes in his fourth Test hundred.

When Bangladesh batted for the second time, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto with 82 and veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim with 81 lifted them from 53/3 with a 159-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Pacers Yamin Ahmadzai (2/42) and Zia-ur-Rehman (2/55) shared the bowling honours for Afghanistan.