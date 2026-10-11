Pakistan set multiple records with massive score against Sri Lanka in second T20I

Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat celebrates after scoring a half-century during the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 11, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Maaz Sadaqat's explosive 96-run knock, followed by captain Sahibzada Farhan's second consecutive half-century of the series, powered Pakistan to 215-3 in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The imposing total marked Pakistan's highest-ever innings score in a T20I on home soil, surpassing their previous best of 208-3 against the West Indies at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi in 2021.

Pakistan also registered their second-highest T20I total overall, falling 17 runs short of their record score of 232-6 against England in Nottingham in 2021.

Highest T20I totals by Pakistan at home:

215-3 vs Sri Lanka — Rawalpindi, 2026

208-3 vs West Indies — Karachi, 2021

207-6 vs Australia — Lahore, 2026

205-3 vs West Indies — Karachi, 2018

203-0 vs England — Karachi, 2022

The Green Shirts also recorded their highest-ever T20I total against Sri Lanka, eclipsing their previous best of 212-8 at Pallekele during the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Highest T20I totals by Pakistan against Sri Lanka:

215-3 — Rawalpindi, 2026

212-8 — Pallekele, 2026

189-6 — Johannesburg, 2007

187-6 — Rawalpindi, 2026

187 — Dubai, 2013

Sadaqat spearheaded Pakistan's batting effort with a blistering 96 off 51 deliveries, striking six fours and seven sixes. The left-hander narrowly missed out on a well-deserved century as he set the platform for a formidable total.

Farhan complemented the youngster's fireworks with an aggressive 73 off 44 balls, including four fours and five sixes, to register his second successive half-century in the three-match series.

Fakhar Zaman chipped in with 22 off 17 deliveries, hitting four boundaries, while Hasan Nawaz provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 19 off just nine balls, featuring one four and one six.