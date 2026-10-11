Pacers give Australia handy lead in first Test against South Africa

Australia captain Pat Cummins (right) celebrates dismissing South Africa's Tristan Stubbs during the third day of their first Test at Kingsmead in Durban on October 11, 2026. — AFP

DURBAN: Australia's pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood shared seven wickets to help the visitors acquire a handy first-innings lead against South Africa on the third day of their first Test here at Kingsmead on Sunday.

The hosts, who resumed their first innings at the commencement of the pulsating third day from 27/1 in response to Australia's 390 all out, could add 257 more to their overnight score and were thus bowled out for 284 in 78 overs.

Nic Maddinson (17 not out) and Travis Head (10 not out) added 33 runs off just 5.4 overs to stretch Australia's overall lead to 139 before bad light ended play for the third day in a row.

Maddinson, who laboured to a 33-ball duck in the first innings, hit two fours off Marco Jansen in the first over of the second innings and added a six off Wiaan Mulder before play was called off.

Australia's bowlers applied relentless pressure on an easy-paced pitch and a succession of South African batters contributed to their own dismissals by playing poor shots.

Six Protea batters reached 30, but David Bedingham's 49 was the top score.

Captain Cummins took three for 54 and Starc, Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon took two each as Australia's long-serving bowling quartet combined with customary efficiency.

Smith started the day on 219 catches, one behind Joe Root of England and later equalled the record of most catches as a fielder in Tests when he caught South African captain Temba Bavuma.

Standing at slip, he anticipated Bavuma's reverse sweep against off-spinner Nathan Lyon and moved to his right, with Bavuma's mistimed shot going straight to him.

Smith, playing in his 126th Test, broke the record when he lunged to his left from second slip to hold a sharp edge from Bedingham off Australian captain Cummins.

Smith thought he had taken another catch when he held a low edge from Wiaan Mulder at slip in the over before lunch. Mulder started walking off the field, but the umpires reviewed the incident and decided the ball had not carried.

But Smith was in the action again with a spectacular catch to dismiss Kyle Verreynne, again anticipating well at slip as the South African wicketkeeper made good contact with a reverse sweep which Smith held in an outstretched right hand.

His fourth catch was from an edge to slip by last man Anrich Nortje off the bowling of Beau Webster.

Smith's career haul of 223 catches exceeds the total of all but 11 specialist wicketkeepers.