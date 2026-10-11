Strikers storm past Challengers in National Women's T20 Tournament campaign opener

Strikers' Omaima Sohail poses with the Player of the Match award prize cheque after their National Women's T20 Tournament match against Challengers at the Bohranwali Ground in Faisalabad on October 11, 2026. — PCB

FAISALABAD: Omaima Sohail's blistering half-century, coupled with a ruthless bowling effort, led Strikers to a monumental 102-run victory over Challengers in the third match of the National Women's T20 Tournament 2026-27 here at the Bohranwali Ground on Sunday.

Strikers captain Fatima Sana's decision to bat first proved beneficial as the side racked up a formidable total of 164/7 in their campaign opener.

Leading the way for them was right-handed opener Omaima, who top-scored with a quickfire 72 off 42 deliveries, studded with 12 fours and a six.

Her brilliance was backed by experienced Najiha Alvi, who anchored Strikers' innings with an unbeaten 31 off 23 deliveries, while top-order batter Eman Naseer made a notable contribution with a 23-ball 22.

Saira Jabeen was the pick of the bowlers for Challengers as she took three wickets for just 18 runs in her four overs, while Umm-e-Hani and Saima Malik made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 165-run target, the Challengers' batting unit faltered and could muster 62 before getting bowled out in 14.5 overs, thus succumbing to their second consecutive defeat in the ongoing National Women's T20 Tournament.

No.9 batter Quratulain top-scored for Challengers with a cautious 15 off 25 deliveries, while Hani (12) and Shawaal Zulfiqar (10) were the only others to amass double figures against the dominant Strikers bowling attack, led by Rameen Shamim, who returned sensational figures of 3/5 in her four overs.

Shamim was supported by Syeda Masooma Zahra, who bagged two wickets for just 14 runs in her three overs, while Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz, Zunish Abdul Sattar, Omaima and captain Fatima chipped in with one scalp apiece.

For her blistering half-century and one wicket, Omaima was adjudged the Player of the Match.