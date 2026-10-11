Pakistan storm past Sri Lanka in second T20I to clinch series

Pakistan's Mohammad Imran (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 11, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Half-centuries from Maaz Sadaqat and captain Sahibzada Farhan, followed by a disciplined bowling performance, led Pakistan to a resounding 82-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match home series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The victory meant the home side clinched the three-match series 2-0 with a game remaining, which is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

Set to chase a daunting 216-run target, Sri Lanka could muster 133/7 in their 20 overs and thus succumbed to a series-conceding defeat.

The visitors got off to a shaky start to the pursuit as Salman Mirza got rid of their in-form opener Lahiru Udara (five) in the first over with just six runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, captain Kusal Mendis joined Sineth Jayawardena in the middle, and the duo batted cautiously to raise 29 runs for the second before the latter fell victim to Mohammad Imran on the final delivery of the batting powerplay.

Jayawardena's dismissal sparked a middle-order collapse which saw Sri Lanka lose four more wickets, including that of their captain Mendis (nine), at an alarming rate, and consequently slipped down to 74/6 in 11.5 overs.

Batting all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe and Maheesh Theekshana then offered some fightback against the momentum-filled Pakistan bowling attack as they put together a 50-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Salman Mirza eventually broke the stand on the fifth delivery of the penultimate over by dismissing Wickramasinghe, who walked back after scoring 29 off 24 deliveries with the help of one six and a four.

Theekshana, on the other hand, top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 32 off 26 deliveries, during which he smashed four fours.

Imran spearheaded Pakistan's bowling charge with sensational figures of 3/11 in his four overs, followed by Salman with two, while Saim Ayub and Shadab Khan chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis's decision to field first backfired as the home side piled up 215/3 in their 20 overs, courtesy of their in-form duo of Farhan and Sadaqat.

The Green Shirts got off to a solid start to their innings as their opening pair of Fakhar Zaman and captain Farhan put together a 55-run partnership at a brisk pace.

Maheesh Theekshana gave Sri Lanka their first breakthrough on the fifth delivery of the seventh over when he got Fakhar caught at long off. The experienced batter walked back after scoring a 17-ball 22, laced with four fours.

His dismissal paved the way for Maaz Sadaqat to walk out at No.3 and the emerging batter supported his captain Farhan amply in leading the home side into a dominant position.

The in-form pair shared an 88-run partnership for the second wicket, during which Farhan brought up his 12th T20I half-century.

Experienced Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka eventually broke the threatening partnership in the 15th over by dismissing Pakistan's mainstay Farhan, who walked back after scoring 73 off 44 deliveries, laced with five sixes and four fours.

Maaz then joined forces with Hasan Nawaz and the duo ensured retaining the momentum in Pakistan's favour by sharing a quickfire 72-run partnership, which culminated with the top-order batter's dismissal off Nuwan Thushara on the final delivery of the innings, agonisingly short of his maiden T20I century.

The left-handed batter top-scored for Pakistan with 96 off 51 deliveries, studded with seven fours and six sixes, while Hasan contributed with 19 not out from nine deliveries.

For Sri Lanka, Shanaka, Theekshana and Thushara could pick up one wicket apiece.