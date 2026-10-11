Invincibles crush Conquerors to register back-to-back victories in NWT20

Invincibles' Samiya Afsar (right) receives the Player of the Match award prize cheque after their National Women's T20 Tournament match against Conquerors at the Bohranwali Ground in Faisalabad on October 11, 2026. — PCB

FAISALABAD: Anosha Nasir's three-wicket haul, followed by Samiya Afsar's brisk half-century, propelled Invincibles to a resounding eight-wicket victory over Conquerors in the fourth match of the National Women's T20 (NWT20) Tournament 2026-27 here at the Bohranwali Ground on Sunday.

Conquerors captain Aliya Riaz's decision to bat first backfired as they could only accumulate 121/7 in their 20 overs.

Aliya remained the top-scorer for her side with a gutsy 43 off 33 deliveries, laced with three fours and two sixes. Besides her, Gull Rukh (21), Soha Fatima (19), Dua Majid (18) and Noreen Yaqoob (11) managed to amass double figures.

Anosha was the standout bowler for the Invincibles as she picked up three wickets for just 27 runs in her four overs, followed by Tayyaba Imdad with two, while Lubna Behram chipped in with one scalp.

In turn, Invincibles made light work of the 122-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just two wickets and 32 balls to spare, courtesy of opening batter Samiya's brisk half-century.

The Invincibles got off to a decent start to the pursuit as their opening pair of Samiya and captain Gull Feroza shared a 50-run partnership, which culminated with the latter's dismissal of Aleesa Mukhtiar. The skipper contributed with a 15-ball 23, laced with three fours and a six.

Samiya was then involved in a 71-run partnership for the second wicket with experienced Sidra Amin until eventually being sent back by Neha Sharmin Nadeem after top-scoring with 57 off 39 deliveries, studded with seven fours and a six, which earned her the Player of the Match award.

Sidra remained a notable contributor for the Invincibles with an unbeaten 38 off 32 deliveries, with the help of four fours.

For the Conquerors, Neha and Aleesa could pick up a wicket apiece.