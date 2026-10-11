Voll hits ton as Australia thump Bangladesh in second ODI to secure unassailable series lead

Australia's Georgia Voll plays a shot during their second ODI against Bangladesh at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on October 11, 2026. — Cricket Australia

BRISBANE: Megan Schutt's four-wicket haul, followed by Georgia Voll's unbeaten century, powered Australia to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match home series here at the Allan Border Field on Sunday.

The victory meant the home side clinched the three-match series 2-0 with a match remaining, which is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

Australia captain Tahlia McGrath's decision to field first paid dividends as the hosts restricted Bangladesh to a modest total of 220/6 in 50 overs despite a monumental partnership between captain Nigar Sultana and centurion Sobhana Mostary.

The visitors got off to a disastrous start to their innings as they lost their top order, comprising Fargana Hoque (zero), Sarmin Sultana (five) and Sharmin Akhter (zero), inside eight overs with just eight runs on the board.

Following the early debacle, Mostary joined her captain Sultana in the middle and launched an astounding recovery by putting together a 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which saw Mostary bring up her maiden century.

Schutt eventually broke the marathon partnership in the 48th over by getting rid of Mostary, who walked back after top-scoring with 118 off 134 deliveries, laced with 18 fours.

Sultana, on the other hand, returned after scoring an unbeaten 74 off 114 deliveries, featuring seven fours.

Schutt was the standout bowler for Australia as she picked up four wickets for just 36 runs in her 10 overs, while Kim Garth chipped in with one scalp.

In turn, the home side made light work of the 221-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just one wicket and 131 balls to spare, courtesy of Voll's unbeaten century.

Voll, alongside Phoebe Litchfield, provided Australia with a flamboyant start to the pursuit, as the opening pair raised a blistering 162-run stand inside 20 overs.

Shorna Akter eventually broke the opening stand on the fifth delivery of the 20th over by dismissing Litchfield, who made a 51-ball 70, laced with 11 fours and a six.

Voll, meanwhile, stood her ground firmly and eventually steered Australia over the line with an unbeaten 131 off 97 deliveries, studded with 19 fours, which earned her the Player of the Match award.



She also received ample support from experienced all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who contributed with 19 not out from 22 balls.

Shorna remained the solitary wicket-taker for Bangladesh.