Michael Brennan holds off Xander Schauffele to win Baycurrent Classic

An undated picture of 24-year-old golf star Michael Brennan. — X/ @Baycurrent_Clsc

YOKOHAMA: Michael Brennan kept his cool to hold off a chasing pack that included two-time major champion Xander Schauffele for victory Sunday at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan.

The 24-year-old claimed his third title on the US PGA Tour and second of the year after emerging from a tight field at Yokohama Country Club.

He carded a three-under-par 68 to finish on 16-under, one stroke clear of fellow Americans Jacob Bridgeman and Keith Mitchell.

Brennan, who had four birdies and one bogey in his final round, admitted he was nervous after starting the day in a share of the lead.

"Maybe I didn't have full control over how I felt but I was more calm today than I have been in weeks past when I've been in contention," he said.

"I tried to start the round and treat it as best I could like any other round, and I felt like I did a really good job of that."

Brennan got his debut win at the Bank of Utah Championship a year ago and followed that up with another title at the Wyndham Championship in August.

He said his growing profile would not distract him.

"It's nice to hear that people think highly of my golf game but it's just my golf game that they know about me," said Brennan, who turned pro in 2024.

"Not that I think they're wrong, but it's just golf."

Schauffele falls short

Defending champion Schauffele finished three shots behind Brennan after a final-day four-under-par 67.

The Tokyo Olympics champion from 2021 was in the mix until a double bogey on the final hole ended his challenge.

Schauffele said he had "no regrets on being aggressive trying to get myself in a spot to win".

"I definitely played good enough golf to win this tournament," said the American, whose win last year in Japan was his most recent on the PGA Tour.

"Overall I think I struck it well and hit a lot of quality shots throughout the week, which was a nice thing to see after a downtick year in approach."

Bridgeman pushed Brennan even closer, trailing the leader by one stroke going into the final hole.

Bridgeman was looking for back-to-back titles after winning in his previous outing, the Biltmore Championship in September.

But a missed birdie putt on the 17th cost him, and Brennan held his nerve on the last hole to clinch victory.

"It was nice to know I had two putts on the 18th green," said Brennan.

"But it was a nervous tee shot, that's for sure."

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama finished on nine-under in front of his home fans.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth finished on 11-under after a final-day 67.

Spieth was looking for his first win on the tour since April 2022.

Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, the 2024 champion in Japan, finished on six-under.