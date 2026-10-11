Maxime Raynaud suffers suspected serious knee injury in Sacramento Kings’ pre-season game

Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud holds his knee in pain during the second quarter Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Oct 10, 2026. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Sacramento Kings centre Maxime Raynaud suffered a suspected serious right knee injury during his side’s pre-season game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, raising concerns about his availability for the start of the NBA season.

The second-year centre was injured late in the first half while setting a screen for rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr.

As players collided, Raynaud took a blow to the outside of his right knee and immediately cried out in pain before falling to the floor.

Kings coach Doug Christie quickly called a timeout and went over to check on the young centre, who covered his face with his hands.

Team medical staff later called for emergency medical assistance to help him leave the court in a wheelchair.

Raynaud underwent tests during half-time at Chase Center before the Kings officially ruled him out with a right knee injury early in the third quarter.

He was later wheeled out of the X-ray room, where Kings general manager Scott Perry and team owner Vivek Ranadive visited him.

Ranadive hugged the injured player as concerns grew that Raynaud could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Kings had no further update on his condition after the game. He was expected to undergo an MRI scan late on Saturday to determine the extent of the injury.

Raynaud enjoyed an impressive rookie season last year, averaging 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds across 74 games.

His performances earned him a place in the NBA All-Rookie Second Team after being selected with the 42nd pick in the draft.

He was expected to play an important role behind starting centre Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento’s frontcourt this season.