Ben Shelton admits he was outplayed in shock Shanghai Masters defeat

Ben Shelton of the U.S. in action during his round of 32 match against France's Arthur Gea on October 11, 2026. — Reuters

SHANGHAI: US Open finalist Ben Shelton admitted he had been ‘outplayed’ after suffering a shock 7-6(5), 7-6(3) defeat by France's Arthur Gea in the third round of the Shanghai Masters on Sunday.

World number four Shelton, who lost to Alexander Zverev in September's US Open final, has played sparingly since the tournament and withdrew from the Japan Open because of fitness concerns.

The American was unable to find a way past world number 56 Gea, losing both sets in closely contested tie-breaks.

Asked whether his recent lack of match practice had affected his performance, Shelton said: "I mean, I got outplayed today. The guy played better than me.

"A hundred per cent, I would have liked to have come over here earlier and be prepared and have already dealt with the jet lag by the time I was playing here in the Shanghai Masters.

"My body wasn't ready. I wasn't physically ready to play in Tokyo. That's just the way this tour is sometimes."

The 24-year-old said he was determined to finish his 2026 campaign on a "high note" at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month.

"Obviously I want to be prepared and playing some of my best tennis when I get there," he added.

"Three tournaments left to finish the year, which has been a very up and down year, but a great year, on a high note."

Meanwhile, Gea celebrated his first victory against a top-10 opponent and said his preparations had given him confidence heading into the contest.

Gea will next face either Jakub Mensik or Francisco Cerundolo.