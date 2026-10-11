Penta outlasts CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Bron Breakker to win Money in the Bank

WWE superstar Penta celebrates after winning the Money in the Bank 2026 ladder match at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on October 10, 2026. — WWE

LOUISIANA: Penta won the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match at WWE’s premium live event at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday, securing a contract for a world championship match at a time of his choosing.

The Mexican wrestler outlasted CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans in the main event, retrieving the briefcase after 31 minutes and 57 seconds.

The decisive moment came when Penta prevented Breakker from climbing the ladder and positioned a second ladder horizontally between the standing ladder and the turnbuckles.

The two wrestlers fought above the bridged ladder before Penta delivered a Mexican Destroyer to Breakker, sending him crashing onto it. With the other competitors incapacitated, Penta climbed the ladder and retrieved the briefcase to seal the victory.

Breakker had dominated much of the closing stages, delivering spears to Penta and Williams before charging around ringside and driving Punk and Owens through the barricade near the timekeeper’s area.

Earlier, Breakker intercepted Evans during an attempted dive and speared him into the barricade. Officials immediately attended to Evans before he was placed on a stretcher and taken backstage.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis were subsequently shown as Evans was loaded into an ambulance, which drove away from the arena.

However, the ambulance later returned, with Evans emerging to attack Breakker and rejoin the contest.

Evans subsequently took on several opponents before attempting to position an oversized ladder beneath the briefcase in the centre of the ring. The process proved challenging, with officials at ringside appearing to offer instructions as he tried to set up the ladder.

Breakker thwarted Evans’ first attempt to climb before tipping the ladder over during a subsequent effort, sending Evans crashing through the roof of the ambulance he had parked at ringside.

The contest also featured further tension between Punk and Owens, who repeatedly thwarted each other’s attempts to reach the briefcase.

Punk appeared to have a clear route to victory after knocking Owens off the ladder, but Penta pulled him down. Punk countered a Penta Driver attempt into a GTS, only for Owens to intervene once again.

Breakker then delivered successive spears to Punk and Owens, further intensifying the closing stages.

Meanwhile, Williams was accompanied by rapper Lil Yachty, who briefly climbed the ladder in an attempt to assist the wrestler. However, Owens pulled him down and delivered a Stunner.

Penta qualified for the match last month by defeating Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio on Raw.

The victory marked Penta’s second appearance in a Money in the Bank ladder match and his first triumph in the contest.

With the win, Penta now holds a contract guaranteeing him a world championship opportunity at a time of his choosing.