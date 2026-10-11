Eliud Kipchoge ends three-year wait for marathon win

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge reacts after the Sydney Marathon on August 31, 2025. — Reuters

MELBOURNE: Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge won his first marathon in three years on Sunday.

The 41-year-old crossed the finish line in two hours, nine minutes and 10 seconds, beating the course record by two seconds.

It was Kipchoge’s first marathon victory since Berlin in 2023 and another stop on his “World Tour”, which aims to raise money for causes he supports.

The former world record-holder announced in 2025 that he planned to run marathons on all seven continents, including Antarctica, over two years. Melbourne was his third stop after South Africa and Brazil.

Kipchoge pulled away from his rivals with less than 10 kilometres remaining. The course included part of the Albert Park Formula One circuit and finished inside the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Reflecting on his victory, Kipchoge said he enjoyed the support of the Melbourne crowd throughout the race.

“On the course, it was really wonderful, I enjoyed seeing people standing, cheering, and shouting my name,” Kipchoge said, looking fresh as he crossed the finish line.

He could have finished faster but slowed down inside the MCG to wave to the fans.

“It was actually different -– running on a beautiful course, but also running on the Formula One track, and above all else, finishing on a cricket ground,” he added.

“It makes me proud to run with the younger generation and inspire the running community in Melbourne.”

Australia’s Thomas Do Canto finished second in 2:10:35, while New Zealand’s Camille French won the women’s race in 2:28:25.