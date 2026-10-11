New Zealand announce split ODI squads for India series

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner (centre) celebrates after dismissing Alick Athanaze during the first ODI against West Indies at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, on November 16, 2025. — AFP

AUCKLAND: New Zealand have announced two separate squads for their five-match ODI series against India, with Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert recalled to the 50-over set-up, while Rachin Ravindra returns from injury.

Ravindra will miss the T20I series against India after suffering a shoulder injury during a promotional shoot last month. However, the all-rounder is expected to be available for the ODI leg of the tour.

The selectors have opted for a split-squad arrangement, with several players leaving the ODI set-up after the third match to begin preparations for the upcoming Test series.

Seven additional players will join the squad for the final two ODIs, taking the total number of players involved across the series to 21.

Zak Foulkes, Will O'Rourke and Ben Sears were not considered for selection as they continue their respective rehabilitation programmes for hip flexor, calf and ankle injuries.

Allen and Ferguson last featured in ODIs in late 2023, with Allen's previous appearance coming shortly before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, while Ferguson last played during the tournament.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter will oversee the ODI squad alongside bowling coach Jacob Oram and departing batting coach Luke Ronchi, who is set to take up the role of head coach at Melbourne Renegades in Australia's Big Bash League.

Following the third ODI, Ronchi, Oram and strength and conditioning coach Chris Donaldson will lead preparations for the Test series in Wellington. They will be joined by newly appointed New Zealand men's batting coach BJ Watling.

Walter, along with Northern Districts men's strength and conditioning coach Corey Miles, will remain with the ODI squad for the fourth and fifth matches. New Zealand Cricket will announce additional coaching support in due course.

Speaking about the series, Walter highlighted the importance of facing India at home while preparing for the next ODI World Cup.

"First and foremost, this is a huge series for us, playing in front of our fans in full stadiums against a formidable Indian side," Walter said.

"With the ODI World Cup just one year away, it's important for us to also view these matches as valuable preparation for that event.

"Bringing in seven players for the final ODIs allows us to test our depth and see how those players fare against a world-class side."

Walter also explained the decision to release some players early to focus on Test preparations ahead of the opening match at the Basin Reserve on 19 November.

"Obviously, every Test match is important for us in terms of championship points, which is why we're extracting some of that squad early for additional preparation before the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve on November 19," he added.

Newly contracted Black Caps Matt Fisher and Nick Kelly have been included in the squad for the final two ODIs. Mitch Hay and Seifert will provide wicketkeeping options for the concluding matches, with Test captain Tom Latham leaving the ODI squad to prepare for the red-ball series.

New Zealand ODI squads for India series

First three ODIs: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young and Blair Tickner.

Final two ODIs: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (wicketkeeper), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (wk), Blair Tickner and Will Young.